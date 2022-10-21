Wait, what?! Love Island Liberty Poole’s launches limited-edition ‘booby bottle’

Love Island's Liberty Poole has it all. From an impeccable work ethic (her days waitressing at Nandos to Dancing On Ice) and a strong community of loyal fans to being a proud ambassador for Skinny Tan.

Liberty credits the brand for her flawless, just-been-on-holiday gleam and regularly shares her fake tanning tips and tricks online. Our favourite? How she mixes up Skinny Tan's Notox Face Tanning Drops (£16.99) with her moisturiser for the most natural yet sunkissed base.

Now Skinny Tan and Liberty has gone one step further and launched her own limited-edition 'booby bottle' for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with proceeds from each sale going to Coppafeel. Oh, we love to see it. 👏🏻

The charity makeover on their best-selling tanning mousse and bundles encourage customers to get to know your boobs (have a little squeeze why don’t you!) so that if any changes do arise, you’re hot on the case to do something about it and speak to your GP.

They know that Thursdays are the most popular day to get your tan on and are wanting to make T * TS & TANNING THURSDAYS a thing. Hun, we're always down.

“We are so excited to be working with Skinny Tan. Checking your boobs isn’t just fun; it can save your life. We can’t wait to achieve great things with Skinny Tan, every Tanning Thursday and beyond.” Jenna Chick, Partnerships Manager, CoppaFeel!

Liberty Poole shares her top fake tanning tips:

From ensuring a flawless application every time to tanning removal, here are Lib's top six tips for achieving faux-bronzed skin...

1) It's all in the prep

"I’ll shave and moisturise the day before I put my tan on. You need a really great base if you want your tan to look great and last longer! I always apply it at least the night before I’m going out (usually on a Thursday – I love a tanning Thursday!) and keep it on overnight to get the darkest result. Once a week is a good routine for me to ensure I’m always feeling like my best self."

2) Choose a tan that smells good

"Skinny Tan smells incredible. Especially the Coconut Water Serum (£14.99) and new Peach Whipped Self-Tanner (£22.99) which are just delicious. I always look for a tan that gives you a nice healthy glow and one that doesn’t streak or make your skin look like tiger bread.

"It’s also important to be easy to get off, and easy to get on – particularly as I like to reapply regularly. And I like to use products that are full of natural and skin-loving ingredients, so I know I’m looking after my skin at the same time as applying my tan. Skinny Tan ticks all these boxes for me and more."

3) Invest in a back applicator (or use a hairbrush!)

"I’ve always struggled with tanning my back and used to put a hairbrush into my mitt to get to those tricky bits. It never worked properly! When I discovered Skinny Tan’s Back Applicator (£11.99) it changed my life – it makes tanning your back on your own SO easy. Who needs a man when you’ve got one of these?"

4) Moisturise, moisturise, moisturise!

"Moisturiser is key to keep your skin hydrated and stop your tan (natural or otherwise!) from fading too fast. Because I struggle to get a natural tan, wearing fake tan helps me keep that glow as my natural tan fades quite quickly when I come off holiday… I’m straight back to using my tan as it’s a safe alternative to sunbeds.

"With tanning, it’s so important to look after your skin and use a moisturiser, and the Skinny Tan After Glow Gloss (£9.99) feels so nice on the skin. It also leaves a really nice sheen that catches the light – it’s great for shins, cheekbones and décolletage as a final step too."

5) Don't forget your face

"I’m loving the new Coconut Water Bronzing Face Mist (£19.99) for spritzing as the last step in my skincare routine as it helps to brighten, moisturise and make me look like I’ve just come back from a week’s holiday!

"I really love the Notox Beauty Elixir (£22.99) and Notox Face Tanning Drops (£11.33) too, which add a really nice healthy glow to my face. They’re great for layering and building on each other; I’ve been using three different Skinny Tan products on my face before bed!"

