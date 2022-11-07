These best Lookfantastic Black Friday beauty deals are already live right now

If your obsession with makeup is as far-reaching as ours, then you'll already be familiar with Lookfantastic - AKA, beauty heaven. Black Friday is coming up thick and fast (the 25th of November, to be exact) and the beauty website already has a mass of Lookfantastic Black Friday deals.
That's right, sale season has begun.
With a catalogue of over 600 beauty brands (yep, you read that right) Lookfantastic is the place to BE when it's time to empty your bank account. So, whether you're after that TikTok famous lipstick, or Urban Decay's eyeshadow palette, you know where to go.
The only thing we love more than makeup shopping is makeup shopping with bargains, and we've found the best deals in the Lookfantastic sale going on right now. Giving up to 70 per cent off the biggest and best beauty brands, how can we say no?
The best Black Friday beauty deals 2022
On the lookout for the best deals you can get your hands on? Whether you're looking for skincare, haircare, wellness, intimate health or all of them put together, we reckon there will be loads of hot deals to get your hands on, as well as the Lookfantastic Black Friday sale, keep an eye out for these top retailers who will do the best deals:
Not all of these beauty shops have started their deals yet, so shop our favourite Lookfantastic beauty, skincare, and fragrance deals below.
SHOP: The best LOOKFANTASTIC Black Friday 2022 deals already live
The best Lookfantastic Black Friday 2022 deals
1. Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau De Parfum Extreme
Black Opium may be one of the most iconic fragrances out there. And when it usually comes in at an intense £62, 40 per cent off the perfume isn't so bad.
2. Anastasia Beverly Hills Exclusive Daytime Collection Eyeshadow Palette
Half-price on an Anastasia Beverly Hills palette? Yes, please.
3. Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray 118ml
If you haven't already tried it, Urban Decay's All Nighter setting spray is one of the best in the game. Grab it for less - or restock if it's a fav (understandably).
4. Lancôme Advanced Génifique Eye Cream 15ml
Refreshing, smoothing and brightening, this Lancome eye cream is 25 per cent off right now.
5. NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device
This little techy genius sends microcurrents into your face to tone and lift.
6. Beauty Works x Molly Mae Waver Limited Edition
Mermaid locks are so in right now, and now you can get your hair looking just as good as Molly-Mae's with this limited edition hair waver.
7. Estee Lauder Beauty of the Night Gift Set
A perfect Christmas gift to stock up on, or just keep it for yourself, tbh.
8. Tan-Luxe Super Glow Serum 50ml
Get the winter glow you deserve with the Tan-Luxe Super Glow Drops, half price on sale.
9. Beauty Works X Molly Mae Curl Kit - Volume 2
You'll get half price off the infamous Beauty Works X Molly Mae Curler with this deal on Lookfantastic. Good hair day pending.
10. Kérastase Elixir Ultime L'Original Hair Oil
Save almost £10 off the Kerastase hair oil with this hot deal on Lookfantastic.
11. benefit They're Real Lengthening Mascara
If you haven't already tried the Benefit They're Real mascara it's a cult classic that you need in your makeup bag.
12. Kérastase Blond Absolu Bundle
Everybody knows Kerastase, and whilst it's not the cheapest of beauty brands, Black Friday is the perfect time to snap it up.
13. Illamasqua Skin Base Foundation
This Illamasqua skin base foundation is streak-free and creamy, making your make-up routine effortless.
14. Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum
The Estee Lauder Night Repair is everything you need from a night serum, definitely one to add to any vanity.
15. Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder 29g
The infamous Laura Mercier translucent powder is £5 off right now. A fan fave.
How much does delivery cost on Lookfantastic?
Lookfantastic's standard delivery cost is £3.95, but delivery is free on orders over £25. Next-day delivery costs £4.95, but is free on orders exceeding £100.