These best Lookfantastic Black Friday beauty deals are already live right now

Go, go, go!

Best LookFantastic Black Friday deals
by Marina Avraam |
Posted on

If your obsession with makeup is as far-reaching as ours, then you'll already be familiar with Lookfantastic - AKA, beauty heaven. Black Friday is coming up thick and fast (the 25th of November, to be exact) and the beauty website already has a mass of Lookfantastic Black Friday deals.

That's right, sale season has begun.

With a catalogue of over 600 beauty brands (yep, you read that right) Lookfantastic is the place to BE when it's time to empty your bank account. So, whether you're after that TikTok famous lipstick, or Urban Decay's eyeshadow palette, you know where to go.

The only thing we love more than makeup shopping is makeup shopping with bargains, and we've found the best deals in the Lookfantastic sale going on right now. Giving up to 70 per cent off the biggest and best beauty brands, how can we say no?

The best Black Friday beauty deals 2022

On the lookout for the best deals you can get your hands on? Whether you're looking for skincare, haircare, wellness, intimate health or all of them put together, we reckon there will be loads of hot deals to get your hands on, as well as the Lookfantastic Black Friday sale, keep an eye out for these top retailers who will do the best deals:

Amazon Black Friday sale

Boots Black Friday deals

Sephora Black Friday sale

Cult Beauty Black Friday sale

Beauty Bay Black Friday sale

Not all of these beauty shops have started their deals yet, so shop our favourite Lookfantastic beauty, skincare, and fragrance deals below.

SHOP: The best LOOKFANTASTIC Black Friday 2022 deals already live

All prices are correct at the time of writing.

The best Lookfantastic Black Friday 2022 deals

1. Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau De Parfum Extreme

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau De Parfum Extreme

View offer

Black Opium may be one of the most iconic fragrances out there. And when it usually comes in at an intense £62, 40 per cent off the perfume isn't so bad.

2. Anastasia Beverly Hills Exclusive Daytime Collection Eyeshadow Palette

Anastasia Beverly Hills Exclusive Daytime Collection Eyeshadow Palette

View offer

Half-price on an Anastasia Beverly Hills palette? Yes, please.

3. Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray 118ml

Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray 118ml

View offer

If you haven't already tried it, Urban Decay's All Nighter setting spray is one of the best in the game. Grab it for less - or restock if it's a fav (understandably).

4. Lancôme Advanced Génifique Eye Cream 15ml

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Eye Cream 15ml

View offer

Refreshing, smoothing and brightening, this Lancome eye cream is 25 per cent off right now.

5. NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device

View offer

This little techy genius sends microcurrents into your face to tone and lift.

6. Beauty Works x Molly Mae Waver Limited Edition

Beauty Works x Molly Mae Waver Limited Edition

View offer

Mermaid locks are so in right now, and now you can get your hair looking just as good as Molly-Mae's with this limited edition hair waver.

7. Estee Lauder Beauty of the Night Gift Set

Estee Lauder Beauty of the Night Gift Set

View offer

A perfect Christmas gift to stock up on, or just keep it for yourself, tbh.

8. Tan-Luxe Super Glow Serum 50ml

Tan-Luxe Super Glow Serum 50ml

View offer

Get the winter glow you deserve with the Tan-Luxe Super Glow Drops, half price on sale.

9. Beauty Works X Molly Mae Curl Kit - Volume 2

Beauty Works X Molly Mae Curl Kit - Volume 2

View offer

You'll get half price off the infamous Beauty Works X Molly Mae Curler with this deal on Lookfantastic. Good hair day pending.

10. Kérastase Elixir Ultime L'Original Hair Oil

Ku00e9rastase Elixir Ultime L'Original Hair Oil

View offer

Save almost £10 off the Kerastase hair oil with this hot deal on Lookfantastic.

11. benefit They're Real Lengthening Mascara

benefit They're Real Lengthening Mascara

View offer

If you haven't already tried the Benefit They're Real mascara it's a cult classic that you need in your makeup bag.

12. Kérastase Blond Absolu Bundle

Ku00e9rastase Blond Absolu Bundle

View offer

Everybody knows Kerastase, and whilst it's not the cheapest of beauty brands, Black Friday is the perfect time to snap it up.

13. Illamasqua Skin Base Foundation

Illamasqua Skin Base Foundation

View offer

This Illamasqua skin base foundation is streak-free and creamy, making your make-up routine effortless.

14. Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum

Estu00e9e Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum

View offer

The Estee Lauder Night Repair is everything you need from a night serum, definitely one to add to any vanity.

15. Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder 29g

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder 29g

View offer

The infamous Laura Mercier translucent powder is £5 off right now. A fan fave.

How much does delivery cost on Lookfantastic?

Lookfantastic's standard delivery cost is £3.95, but delivery is free on orders over £25. Next-day delivery costs £4.95, but is free on orders exceeding £100.

