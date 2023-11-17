I’m a beauty writer and there’s 40% off my holy grail concealer this Black Friday

The best concealer is always there for you in times of need. When all else fails, there's always concealer to cover those pesky blemishes, dark circles and redness for flawless-looking skin. No makeup look is ever really complete without it. It's the sister to your contour, there to add a little bit of brightness by highlighting the highest points of your face.

There's a few things that I'm always looking for when it comes to concealer. Of course, for me, the best concealer has to be able to cover pigmentation (especially those dark circles from too many late nights). And - between you and me - I'll never complain when a concealer is affordable, because I'm always looking for something to throw in my bag for an emergency touch-up throughout the day.

Like most people though, I want my concealer to actually last. Finally, I've found a concealer that's become my ultimate holy grail, and it has no problems with its lasting power either. The L'Oréal Infallible 24H 'More Than Concealer' is exactly that. It's not just a concealer - it's more than that - it's a true friend.

Black Friday deals on L'Oréal Infallible Concealer:

We interrupt the regularly scheduled content to let you know that Black Friday has begun, and with it, Black Friday deals on L'Oréal Infallible Concealer. Want to grab a bargain? Keep scrolling to read our buyer's guide.

With 17 shades to select from, there's a fairly good range to shop. I tend to wear the shades 'porcelain' and 'ivory', in order to add some level of highlight to my pale skin. Not only does it offer unreal coverage, it also pulls your makeup together to give that (dare we say it) snatched look.

As well as the L'Oréal Paris Infallible 24 More Than Concealer, there's also the L'Oréal Infallible 24 Hour Fresh Wear Foundation Powder and L'Oréal Paris Infallible 32H Fresh Wear Foundation if you're looking to complete your makeup collection. Priding itself on long-wear makeup, we have to say, L'Oréal has absolutely smashed it with its range of lasting, affordable, full-coverage makeup.

Naturally, when I heard there was up to 40% off in the Black Friday sale over at Amazon, I raced to stock up on the bestselling concealer while there's still a chance. If you're wanting to give it a go yourself, we recommend you add it to your basket ASAP. If one thing is for certain, you definitely won't regret it.

1. SHOP: L'Oréal Paris Infallible 24H More Than Concealer 40% off Amazon

Formulated to prevent creasing or settling into the lines of the skin

Enriched with Vitamin C to help conceal redness, blemishes, and imperfections Cons The consistency is fairly thick View offer

How to apply concealer like a pro?

Want to know how to apply the L'Oréal Infallible 24H More Than Concealer so you get the best results? Here's a few tips from a beauty writer who wears this concealer all of the time.

CREDIT: @lorealparis/ Instagram

Always prime and moisturise beforehand: Make sure your skin is hydrated before applying your foundation and concealer on top. If it's not, you'll likely you won't get a smooth base, and foundation and concealer may crack or appear cakey throughout the day.

Use it sparingly: The consistency of the L'Oréal Infallible 24H More Than Concealer is a little thick, so go easy. Although it comes with its own applicator, using your own brush to really get into the crevices is one way to get a precise, natural-looking application.

Where you apply it: Apply where there are any blemishes or redness. Generally, apply concealer around the under eyes, corners of the nose, across the chin and forehead to highlight your face along with concealing any pigmentation on the skin.

Set it with powder: Don't forget a powder. Whether it's face bake powder, pressed powder or loose powder, using a sponge or brush to push a little bit of powder into your concealer will only help it stay longer. Baking powder ensures a flawless, crease-free finish.

Finish with a setting spray: Then, you should be good to go. Use a few sprays of your favourite setting spray to keep makeup in place all day. You may need to make some touch-ups throughout the day but this long-wear concealer should do the trick.