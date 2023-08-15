I tried Lottie London’s new Hot Glaze bronzing drops and here are my honest thoughts

In 2023, I want things now and immediately and an easy bronze glow is definitely on the list. Who has the motivation to faff around with a fake tanner the night before? In this climate? Reader, behave! My evenings are already jam-packed with Amazon Prime's The Summer I Turned Pretty and very important 'What type of bread are you?' quizzes.

Then Drunk Elephant changed the game and launched their cult bronzing drops, which proceeded to get the entire nation hooked on its instant I've-just-got-back-from-Mauritius gleam (and now, it's forever out of stock.)

The concept of bronzing drops is simple. You add a few drops of product to your face, neck and chest before make-up. Smoosh it in and you are left with a subtle tan that washes off during your evening cleanse.

Magical, right? Beauty TikToker Amelia Olivia agrees.

She says, "Bronzing drops have been tagged on TikTok over 220 million times and my comment section is always asking which ones I use and for me to put them onto my favourite.

"I think a main part of the success of bronzing drops are the immediate sunkissed results. TikTok loves to see the direct effect of a product working, and what shows this better than a bronzing drop?"

However, as Drunk Elephant's infamous bronzer is a steep £33, we are always on the lookout for drugstore alternatives that are just as bronzin'. (Check out our entire list of Drunk Elephant Bronzing Dupes if you need some inspiration).

Please enter Lottie London's brand-new Hot Glaze bronzing dupes which is under a tenner.

Overview:

Lottie London's Hot Glaze is here to give 'an instant, summer-worthy, bronzed glow you’ve been dreaming of' – no vacay needed. As well as giving an immediate sunkissed bronze, it is also packed with plenty of do-good skincare ingredients including Hyaluronic Acid, Coconut Extract and Niacinamide to nourish and hydrate the skin.

Get a face tanner which can do both, tbh. 👏

To use you simply add a few drops on the back of your hand, apply using either your fingertips or a brush and blend quickly for even coverage. You can use it under foundation for an instant glow or over make-up to add definition.

An honest review:

A round of applause for this Lottie London masterpiece. I love how it's hydrating, buildable and super easy to blend in. I applied the product with my fingers and was impressed that I could get an even coverage without staining my hands. However, it's worth pointing out that the brand advises moving quickly for a flawless finish.

I love how it doesn't have any hint of shimmer (my pet peeve with face tans!) and has a grown-up 'holiday coconut scent' which isn't too overpowering. I've been wearing this for the past few days and can confirm 1) my make-up doesn't go patchy 2) my make-up doesn't pill 3) my face looks bloody brilliant.

For just £9 from ASOS? Hun, what a day.

Now for cons, because nothing is perfect. Well, I guess it depends on how 'tan' you like your tan. I used three-quarters of a pipette which gave me quite a subtle tan and if I was going out, I would want it to be a bit darker.

The product is designed to be buildable and for you to have complete control, which is a pro for a lot of people - but I could see the bottle going down quite quickly if you want to look hella bronzed every single day.