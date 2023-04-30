Lucy Mecklenburgh talks wellness habits, feel-good fashion and her £10.99 everyday foundation

Self-care will forever be our favourite hobby but we appreciate that recharging and putting yourself first looks different for everyone. Each week, we'll be asking the celeb lot to share their ideal self-care Sunday routines, the hard-working beauty products they recommend to their friends and which TV show they're currently binging…

This week it's all about Lucy Mecklenburgh, the TOWIE OG star and CEO of the fitness empire RWL. The 31-year-old is engaged to soap legend Ryan Thomas, who she met on Bear Grylls Celebrity Island in 2016 and they share two children, Roman, 3 and Lilah, 11 months.

Lucy has teamed up with Very to bring her first dreamy clothing collection, catering to women and children, which is made for looking stylish yet comfortable to all your summer plans.

Lucy chats exclusively to heat about her self-care routine, make-up must-haves and really great advice...

On self-care

"I always have a lot more time on a Sunday to do things I normally don't get time to do like the hyaluronic acid, the vitamin C... All the stuff I know I should be doing daily, usually comes out on a Sunday! Ryan's really good, he makes sure I get a few hours to myself on a Sunday.

"A few of my favourite skincare products I'd probably get out would be the Elizabeth Arden Hyaluronic Acid Capsules (£80) I try to use them daily, but it doesn't always happen. The L'Oreal Paris Vitamin C serum (£14.99), and the Rodial Dragon's Blood Eye Patches (£7.43), they're a real luxury which I normally don't have time to put on. It's also the day I exfoliate and put a hair mask in.

"Sunday is definitely an early bedtime for me. I think a real luxury would be a family walk if the sun is shining. I think our favourite thing as a family is to get on the sofa and watch a Disney movie. Roman's really into Disney movies which I'm so happy about, finally! We usually get a good hour from him now sitting still and cuddling on the sofa."

On budget beauty buys

"The Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara (£6.82) for sure, it's really reasonable and just so amazing.

On make-up favourites

"Whenever I get my make-up done I do naturally sort of watch them and copy them. They always spend a long time on the base which is really important, whereas when I was younger I would go straight in with foundation, now I'll cleanse my skin, I'll put eye cream on, moisturise and then let that all set before I put any make-up on. Prioritising the base is definitely what I've learned over the years. It makes your make-up last a lot longer and look more flawless."

On daily wellness habits

"What makes me feel good is working out, so I try and do a short workout or a walk every day. Every morning with breakfast I take a probiotic from Optibac (£10.36). I'm also using the Rhitrition+ Vitamin D Spray(£13.99) and I think, just drinking lots of water. Getting as much colour on my plate as possible when eating meals. If I can tick most of those things off every day, that's a good day."

On her Very collection

"I want everyone to feel good whether they're on the school run or a BBQ or at a wedding, it doesn't matter. Whether it's day-to-day or something you want to get dressed up for I want people to feel good, so that's the inspiration.

We've got real day-to-day staples like cargo pants(£38) and denim shorts that kind of thing. An oversized denim jacket in mint(£40) which is gorgeous. Then we've got some pretty floral dresses and a gorgeous gingham dress for all your summer occasions. But they are all really practical, and comfortable but look gorgeous."

On go-to podcasts

"I love Steven Bartlett's The Diary of a CEO podcast, but then if I want something more light-hearted I love Abby Clancy's The Therapy Crouch [ alongside husband, Peter Crouch ] , just for a laugh. I am guilty of scrolling through Instagram and just watching all the clips.

"Also, Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo's Nearlyweds podcast is hilarious. They're really good for a feel-good listen. I love listening to a podcast that will make you sit there and laugh whilst you're on the tube! That usually means it's a good podcast, right?"

On good advice

"Probably not to take too much on and manage my time well. Every day I write a list of what I need to do in my notes and I go through it. I feel like if I write it down, I can deal with things a lot better and not get stressed. I try and self-manage daily, level things in importance and say, 'Okay, I don't need to tackle that today, I can tackle that tomorrow.' Before I got to bed, anything in my head, I write it down and I think it makes me sleep better."

Quickfire round:

What show are you currently watching? I've just finished Night Agent and I'm now binge-watching Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr.

How do you like your cuppa? I'm really weird, I have a black Earl Grey with a slice of lemon. Everyone gives me a funny look!

Favourite face mask? The Cowshed Hyaluronic Acid Face Mask (£24).

Go-to takeaway order? Thai, always. So, a Massaman curry and a prawn pad Thai.