Mae Muller talks friendships, glowy skincare routines and her £4 secret for bright undereyes

This week, it's all about London-born singer and songwriter Mae Muller. The 25-year-old is best-known for the absolute bops, Better Days and I Just Came To Dance, but trust us, the best is yet to come. Since supporting Little Mix on tour, she is now headlining across the UK and was nominated at this year’s VMAs. She has that cool girl thing down to a tee, whilst being refreshingly down-to-earth and hilarious.

Mae has also teamed up with drinks brand Tia Maria on their 'Two of a Kind' which celebrates two liqueurs: Tia Maria Matcha and Tia Maria Cold Brew. It's is all about finding the balance between taking a 'moment to relax' or “celebrating in style', 'cos, it's all about balance, people!

Mae chats exclusively to heat about her make-up bag favourites, podcast recomendations and really great advice...

On self-care

When it comes to self-care it's easy to think it all revolves around, well, yourself. However, Mae stresses the importance of priorotising uplifting friendships, too.

"I know it sounds simple, but spending time with my friends outside of a work setting. And we don't have to do anything in particular, even if they come round mine for dinner or we can go for a walk, it's just so nourishing for my soul.

"I am the sort of person that on my days off I can easily sit and watch a whole series of Netflix on my own, so me-time is really important too, but I really like to spend quality time with my friends. It helps me really reset and feel rejuvinated for when I go back into the craziness of what I do. I love my friends so much, a lot of them I've had for 15/20 years so they really help remind me what's important."

On skincare

"I've been a bit lazy with my sincare but in the last few weeks I've been very adament with it. I'm like, 'Wow, it really does make a difference when you stick to it!' There's this one product and I literally scream and shout about it, it's the Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting BHA Liquid Exfoliant (£34). It's this liquid exfoliant and it just makes you glow. It smoothes out the skin and it makes you feel really, really refreshed. Ask any of my friends, I'm always like: 'You need to get this exfoliant right now!' So that's the staple that's always in my skincare routine."

On budget beauty buys

"I've tried a lot of concealers in my time because I get quite dark circles under my eyes. I've tried expensive ones, but the one that works best is the Barry M All Night Concealer (£4). You can get it from Superdrug or Boots and it's just the best budget buy. It's really lightweight and gives you good coverage, it's perfect."

On make-up

What are the top make-up products in Mae Muller's make-up bag right now?

"The staple in my make-up bag is the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter (£36) and I feel like I'm not alone in saying that. It just gives you such a glow and I love a glow. I just like to wake up, put a bit of this and that on and walk out looking like I've just spent a week in Italy, you know? It's not a foundation, so it's quite light and fresh-looking. It always makes me feel so much better when I have it on and makes me feel ready for the day."

Forever getting her make-up done for shows and big shoots, has the star picked up any make-up tips along the way?

"I'm not very technical with my make-up, but I do love putting it on and I find it very theraputic. My best mate Zara is my make-up artist, so just over the years watching her I've learned quite a bit about how to apply different products and what products to use. I've still got a lot to learn though. I still have no idea how to do eye make-up, like liquid eyeliner? Absolutely not. Eyeshadow? Absolutely not, but I can do a pretty good base!"

On podcast recomendations

"I love this podcast called Emergency Intercom and it's literally just these two friends that just talk and it's hilarious. I actually have to have it on in the background whenever I'm cooking or whatever. I can't listen to music at the moment which maybe isn't the best thing for inspiration, but it's really really funny. It's probably the only podcast that actually makes me laugh out loud. They've definitely got a niche sense of humour so you've got to go in with an open mind."

On daily wellness habits

"I know it sounds kind of basic but my everyday thing is to try and drink a lot of water. The last few days I've been on these crazy shoots and I can feel that I've not drunk enough water and it's making feel feel a bit meh.

"I think because of the amount of water I drink, I'm constantly thirsty, it's really weird. In a restuaraunt, the first thing I'm ordering is a big jug of water, but it just makes me feel a lot healthier and makes me feel better. It's the number one thing I recommend and I know it's such a chore sometimes, but you've got to get that h20! I'm telling you, it makes such a huge difference."

On great advice

What's a really great piece of advice Mae has been given recently? Spoiler alert: it's a good 'un.

"My friends and family tell me quite often, not to let my work and calling it work... you know, I literally do music for a living, which is the most amazing thing ever, but it's quite draining emotionally sometimes and I tend to get really, really, really kind of so consumed by it. They tell me not to let it consume my everyday life and it's important to have days where you do switch off from it. Do put your phone away, you don't have to be on call or on social media all the time. It's important to have those days where you're just being present and be just you and not the singer.

"That sounds so lame, but that's why this campaign I'm doing with Tia Maria really struck a chord with me, the 'Two of a Kind' and balance is so so important to me. Off days are just as important as the on days, if you are working too much you're going to burn yourself out and it's not going to be productive anyway. Days off are important and you need them to be successful."

We couldn't agree more.

Quickfire round:

What show are you currently watching? I'm a bit late to the party, but I'm watching Modern Love. Each episode is a different example of love, people who have lost love and who are in love - it leaves me crying at my TV!

How do you like your cuppa? I am a tea drinker through and through. I love a builder's tea with PG Tips or a Yorkshire and a little bit of milk.

Go-to loungewear brand? I've got pyjamas from Victoria's Secret and I literally live in them, they're so comfy. They're not sexy at all.

Favourite face mask? I love the gold undereye masks, before a shoot or video I'll pop those on for ten minutes before we put on any make-up.

Go-to takeaway order? I'm here for Vietenemse vibes so pho or a prawn spring roll.

Favourite candle? My favourite candle is the same as my favourite perfume, it's the Bibliothèque Candle from Byredo (£31) and it just smells like luxury.