Mark Ferris talks YouTube tips, imposter syndrome and his £18 secret for clear skin

We love a bit of self-care and all this time at home has really given us an excuse to look after ourselves inside and out. Each week, we'll be asking the celeb lot to share their Sunday self-care routines, because taking care of yourself is more important than ever.

This week it's all about YouTube ROYALTY(!) Mark Ferris, who is best known for his chatty videos and being BFF #goals with Zoe Sugg.

As well as working with huge brands including Weekday, BBC Sounds and Sainsbury’s, Mark has also been vlogging his solo travelling adventures online which he tells heat is a career highlight.

"I know I bang on about it a lot," laughs Mark, "but when I tell you it's genuinely changed everything for me and how I live, it's been the most fulfilling thing I've ever done and I hope I've inspired a couple of people to do the same."

Oh, we absolutely love to see it.

Mark chats exclusively to heat about his self-care routine, really good advice and the skincare bits he recommends to his pals...

On self-care

"Self-care days are my favourite days. Since the pandemic, I dedicate at least two evenings a week to self-care. I like to start things on with an eye mask. Garnier do these amazing undereye ones (£3.50) and they just make me feel more awake. I've got it all, hair masks, face masks, teeth whitening, fake tan, I've got everything!

"I absolutely love Loving Tan Bronzing Mousse (£31), which is an Australian brand and it's amazing. I've had so many tanning disasters in my life, even now my beard is a bit orange because I fake tanned last night..."

On skincare

"I've just always been into skincare. I was talking to my mum actually the over day how I've actually been into it since I was 13 and I used to borrow her The Body Shop cucumber toner. I just really enjoy it, it's a really a time where I can relax... and maybe enjoy a glass of wine!"

So what are the top products Mark would recommend to his pals?

On YouTube

With a loyal fanbase to appease, does Mark meticulously plan his content or does he prefer to film off the cuff?

"I feel like what works best for me is winging it. That's why I keep in all my mistakes if I slip up because I don't want it to be perfect. If there is a particular point I want to get across I might write some notes down, but if it's a daily vlog I'll wing it. It helps take the pressure off for me personally if I'm not aiming for perfection."

And what are his top tips for anyone fancying themselves as a YouTube star in the making?

"It's the number one question at the moment as everyone has a platform to do it, especially with TikTok. It's so cliche but if you're doing it for the right reasons. there is passion behind it, you have a niche and you're just yourself... I think audiences are so much more savvy these days and can tell if someone online is doing it for the right reasons. I think if you've got a passion or something you want to talk about, whether it's travel, food, movies, self-help, the audience will be there."

On life-changing books

"I read Tom Daley's book Coming Up For Air (£9.99) when I was on holiday and it was so inspiring, it's such a good read. Apart from that I don't really read books, even that one I read ten pages and then got the audiobook!

"Podcast-wise, I love NewlyWeds with Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, it's hilarious. I love Alan Carr's Life's a Beach, which is all about holidays and is so funny. Oh, and I love a horror podcast. At the moment I'm listening to Horror Queers where they talk about horror films."

On really great advice

"I'm actually surrounded by so many wise people. I deal with self-doubt a lot and I get massive imposter syndrome sometimes. I have to catch myself and be like, 'No you're alright, you'll be fine, you're doing great and you do deserve some of the perks that you have.'

"My mum and dad are always there to remind me to keep doing what I'm doing and to just be myself. I think that's what helps me the most, people reminding you that you're doing well, you're smashing life, you're doing your best and you're being kind. I think that's what we all need more of."

Quickfire round:

What show are you currently watching? Keep Breathing on Netflix, it's really good.

How do you like your cuppa? I like it quite strong. No sugar and a couple of splashes of milk.

Go-to loungewear brand? I just sit around in my boxers to be honest, but you can't beat Sainsbury's and Primark pyjamas.

Go-to takeaway order? Sushi.