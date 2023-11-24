I’m addicted to skincare and my go-to ‘glow from within’ skin tint is 25% off this Black Friday

When it comes to complexion products - you can never have enough. When a product is raved about on social media it's definitely easy to be swayed. But, as a beauty writer, It's my job to decide which products are worth the hype - and which are worth a skip. As a skincare fanatic, I'm always searching for the ultimate base product that ticks all my boxes. Thankfully, Maybelline recently launched it's Super Stay 24H Skin Tint, £9.74 and after reading the reviews, I knew I had to get my hands on it.

If a product is described as as radiant skin tint - I'll be honest, I'm already sold. When a product claims it has buildable coverage, I'm intrigued, because I love that a product can be worked with to get the desired finish you prefer. I applied this skin tint with a dense, buffing brush and the results were incredible. My skin looks glowing and flawless without looking cakey and best of all...it lasts all day.

I personally prefer to wear make-up that's lighter and glowy and I like to add more coverage and brightness with a full-coverage concealer. The skin tint can definitely be worn as a lighter, more natural finish or the coverage and radiance can be built up the more you apply.

The Skin Tint Foundation is described to have 24-hour wear and ensure your skin looking naturally flawless. You may think that a skin tint works better in the summer months - but think again. This one has a long-lasting formula and I truly believe it works all year round to maintain healthy looking skin.

And, if you're big on skincare like me, then you'll be happy to know that this product also contains additional vitamin C. I always look to incorporate a vitamin C serum or moisturiser as my skin is often dull, so I love how vitamin C gets to work in brightening and adding a glow. Not only does this product work to brighten the complexion over time, it leaves a super radiant finish and naturally conceals any imperfections.

Psst, did you know Black Friday is here? It's the best time to treat yourself to some new beauty bits or pick up some make-up you've been dying to try. If you love to shop glowy make-up without breaking the bank - I couldn't recommend Maybelline's Super Stay Skin Tint enough. Keep scrolling to grab 25% off in the Black Friday sale.

SHOP: Maybelline Skin Tint Black Friday Deal