Michelle Keegan shares her £15 secret for ridiculously silky hair

Michelle Keegan seemingly has it all. From her mega-fit husband Mark Wright and successful acting career to her flawless make-up routine and sell-outVery collection, the 35-year-old ain't doing too badly. Don't even get us started on her glossy, shiny hair which is quite frankly brighter than our future.

Thankfully, Michelle shared her secret for 'amazing' hair and it costs just £15.

Mich shared with her 4.6 Instagram followers her latest haircare fave in a lengthy caption. She wrote, "Haircare Sundays 💞

I got sent this hair mask from @giveme.cosmetics and I’m not joking, the results are ... AMAZING! Took it on holiday and haven’t stopped using it since, wait till the end to see the results. 😍 Are you guys all about your hair care as well? #AD"

She also showed off her new honey blonde do, which we are massive fans of here at heat _ . _

The mask is the Argan Oil & Coconut Oil Hair Mask by Give Me Cosmeticsand is loved by many including Rita Ora who called the product, "amazing" and credits it for her silky smooth hair.

It's currently £15, which for a celeb hair secret, is an absolute BARG.

1. Michelle Keegan hair mask Give Me Cosmetics View offer Slide 1 of 1 View offer

Now! More news!

Michelle has had a better summer than most with her long-awaited Very collection, with pieces selling out VERY quickly.

She wrote: "The new summer drop is now LIVE!! I didn’t even get chance to tell you all and already some of the pieces have sold out! 😂🙈.

"We’re working hard to get them back ASAP but I’m so glad you’re all loving it 💋✨," she explained.