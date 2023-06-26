The £3.74 air dry cream that means you can ditch the hairdryer

When looking after your luscious locks, heat and styling are always important to consider. Extra heat damage is not welcome, but without a hairdryer, it's incredibly difficult to achieve frizz-free locks, especially if you've got curly hair.

Luckily for us, we've discovered a new product that's honestly life-changing.

The OGX Coconut Oil Air Dry Cream is a total dream - non-frizzy, soft locks without the heat from a hairdryer. All you need to do is run it through your hair and let your hair air dry and before you know it, you'll have glowing locks.

It smoothes those flyaways with its nourishing coconut oil formula without weighing down your waves AND it's only £7.49 from Amazon. Barg.

Celebrity hairstylist, Michael Douglas, gives us his styling tips for the new cream: "For naturally curly hair, apply a small amount to each small section and twist them (like rope). Do this around the parting and hairline, and leave to air dry. This will create soft natural beachy waves.

For a 1-2 day old style, scrunch 3-5 pumps of Air Dry Cream into the dry hair for renewed texture and great separation between the waves."

We tested the cream on wet, curly hair and these are the before and after results...

Before:

©heat

After:

after ©heat

If you've got curly hair, this cream is a godsend. It defines waves and curls without being crispy and downplays frizz to create a lightweight beachy look.

I just refresh my curls the next day with a spritz of water on the ends and some dry shampoo at the roots.

Read more

There's been a move recently to heat-free hair styling, and innovative techniques using household objects have recently gone viral on TikTok.

Michael Douglas says he's noticed more natural styles becoming popular in the world of celebrity hair too. "Styles are featuring more loose, natural looks," he says, "and can be achieved by leaving hair to dry naturally, and not fighting the hair’s natural urge to move."