Phoenix Brown talks body confidence, life-changing movies and the ‘best ever’ £20 beauty buy she can’t be without

Self-care will forever be our favourite hobby but we appreciate that recharging and putting yourself first looks different for everyone. Each week, we'll be asking the celeb lot to share their ideal self-care Sunday routines, the hard-working beauty products they recommend to their friends and which TV show they're currently binging…

This week it's all about Phoenix Brown, Spice Girl Mel B's eldest daughter. Phoenix is a social media star in her own right, a proud patron for Women's Aid and even placed runner-up in ITV's The Games in 2022.

Now, Phoenix has joined forces with her mum and grandmother to star in Pour Moi's Own Your Confidence campaign, which is dedicated to women celebrating women - no matter what shape, size or skin tone they may be.

As part of the campaign, Pour Moi and Mel both agreed on no airbrushing on all imagery. We absolutely love to see it.👏

Phoenix chats exclusively to heat about her daily wellness habits, make-up must-haves and her favourite Pour Moi pieces...

On self-care

©<em>Jay Mawson for Pour Moi </em>

What does a self-care Sunday look like for Phoenix?

"I would say I'm a minimal person, I don't like things that are very complicated. When it comes to skincare, I love Fresh, their products are really good.

"At the moment I'm using the Caudalie Instant Detox Mask (£26). I also have got a LED mask from Amazon, I just got the cheapest one and it's so nice. I just put on my headband, wash my face, put on my creams and then relax. Then I'll watch a movie, a movie or a good TV show is my go-to. I'm currently watching Ted Lasso, I love that show."

<meta charset="utf-8">©<em>Jay Mawson for Pour Moi </em>

On budget beauty buys

"The number one thing that I always carry around in my bag is an eyebrow brush, I always use them. I just buy the cheapest little brushes and always brush my eyebrows with them. I'm always brushing my eyebrows!"

On make-up must-haves

"I don't wear much make-up, mainly because I don't know how to do many make-up looks, so I go very basic. I love the Giorgio Armani foundation(£27) and concealer(£29) and the number one thing I would recommend is the MAC Powerglass Plumping Lipgloss(£20), it's probably the best lipgloss I've ever used."

On wellness habits

"I would say drink a lot of water, that's what I do on a daily basis. I love my juice, I don't drink as much soda anymore, but I drink a lot of water. You can't go wrong with ice-cold water. Buy a big flask, it'll make you good. Usually, I'm like, 'Oh, I can just drink bottles and cups of water' but you don't. Get a flask and you'll drink litres and litres."

On life-changing books and podcasts

<meta charset="utf-8">©<em>Jay Mawson for Pour Moi </em>

"I'm not a big reader, but I loved the book Power though, it's an amazing book and gives you a good perspective on life. I prefer funny podcasts, I love Call Her Daddy. That podcast is just so funny to me.

"I go for movies, I'm a big movie person. You know, Fight Club, The Pursuit of Happiness... all the classics have definitely changed my mind more than trying to read."

On great advice

"It may not be the wisest, but I live by 'it is what it is sometimes' and 'everything happens for a reason'."

On body confidence

<meta charset="utf-8">©<em>Jay Mawson for Pour Moi </em>

"I've always looked up to my mum, she is a true representation of someone who is confident in their own skin. It’s why she insisted on no retouching within the campaign images. She epitomises female empowerment and girl power, she's always been my driving force."

On Pour Moi's Own Your Confidence campaign

<meta charset="utf-8">©<em>Jay Mawson for Pour Moi </em>

"I loved being a part of the Own Your Confidence campaign with Pour Moi which is all about women celebrating women and everyone deserving to feel confident no matter what shape, size or skin tone they are. Also, I love that Pour Moi’s products are designed for everyone in mind with sizing from an A to J cup. The shoot was great and even more fun being with the strongest women I have in my life, my mum and grandmother."

On her favourite pieces from the collection

<meta charset="utf-8">©<em>Jay Mawson for Pour Moi </em>

"One of my favourite pieces from the collection is the Freedom Lightly Padded Underwired Tie Top(£32) and the matching High Leg Tie Side Brief(£20) - it made me feel confident, it was bright, super flattering and fun to wear.

"I also love the worn to be seen India Embroidery Non Padded Underwired Bustier(£42), it made me feel comfortable and supported. "

Quickfire round:

What show are you currently watching? I'm currently streaming a TV show called From and I'm also watching Ted Lasso on Apple TV as well.

How do you like your cuppa? I love a lot of milk and a lot of sugar.

Go-to loungewear brand? I like wearing Calvin Klein or Supreme boxers.

Favourite face mask? Caudalie Instant Detox Mask (£26)

Go-to takeaway order? I love a coconut Thai green curry.

Favourite candle? Anything Diptyque, for sure.