9 really great beauty dupes you can find in Primark

by Phoebe Denman |

Looking to save some money on your beauty haul? Primark has got a whole host of makeup and skincare dupes that work just as well as their pricier counterpart.

There’s nothing worse than becoming addicted to a spenny beauty product that’s out of your monthly budget. No matter whether it’s a primer, your go-to foundation, or mascara, it always hurts having to fork out those extra £££’s on the more high-end products that you love.

Luckily, one of our fave high street shops Primark have been dropping some amazing beauty dupes with everything from skincare to haircare and makeup. From tanning drops to fragrances, these alternative beauty bargains will make the perfect affordable replacement in your beauty bag. Scroll on to shop…

1) PS Skin Tiger Grass Colour Correcting Treatment, £5

Both of these creams have a light-as-air formula that calms skin and offers reduced redness with a lightweight feel. They each offer a fab amount of coverage for conditions like acne and rosacea and give a brilliant mattifying effect when applied under makeup as a primer. If you’re looking for a good dupe, this is just the ticket.

2) PS Roll Model Mascara, £2.50

Giving the same intense curl to give lashes the ideal amount of lift, this is the perfect match for Benefit’s £24.50 bestseller. Not only is it all about giving you out-of-this-world volume, but the brush’s curved shape also makes easy work of coating every single lash – just like the Benefit one!

3) PS Flawless Glow Radiant Primer Foundation, £5

This leaves a gorgeous glow on skin, and like the Charlotte Tilbury one, you can wear this alone, underneath, mixed with or on top of your favourite foundation. It has a stunning smoothing effect to give skin a poreless, flawless-looking finish. The results are so similar we’d struggle to tell the difference.

4) PS Body Shimmer Oil, £4

Nuxe’s iconic shimmer oil nourishes, softens and illuminates hair and skin thanks to its ultra-fine, pearly mineral particles. Primark’s version is less than a fiver and gives the exact same satin finish that leaves skin shimmering.

5) PS… Skin Hyaluronic Acid Booster Serum, £3.50

Primark’s version of this hyaluronic acid booster serum utilises a lot of the same ingredients as the Paula’s Choice one to achieve a very similar outcome – moisturised skin that is instantly smoother and plumper. Get your skin looking picture perfect without the spend with this £3.50 dupe!

6) PS Lip Plumper, £3

Whether you’re wearing this alone or on top of your fave lip product, your lips will look instantly plumper with a little help from this gorgeous gloss. Containing vitamin E to soothe skin while it plumps, there’s a strong likeness to Too Faced’s Lip Injection Gloss.

7) PS My Perfect Colour Foundation & Contour Stick, £2.50

Add this multi-use foundation stick to your makeup collection ASAP. Achieve a natural-looking complexion with this moisturising, blendable makeup base that doubles as a contouring tool. This has been compared to Bobbi Brown’s Skin Foundation stick, and we have to say, we struggle to see much difference in the results!

8) PS Love Noir Hair and Body Mist, £3

Potential dupe for: Lancôme La Vie est Belle Eau de Parfum, £143

Let’s face it, some of our favourite fragrances can be quite the splurge sometimes, but Primark’s dupe for Lancome’s La Vie Est Belle has a very similar scent that will only set you back by £3.

9) PS Paradiso Bronzing Drops, £3