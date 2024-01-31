I’m one of the first to try Makeup Revolution’s new Skin Silk Foundation – here are my honest thoughts

Let me start by saying I am very fussy when it comes to foundation. It needs to cover all my acne scars, yet feel airy and weightless. I want to glow, but not like I've just run for the no 87 bus. I want it to stay on my face all day but I don't want it to cost me half my month's salary.

Essentially a Venn diagram of hydrating and perfecting. A foundation so good, you would almost assume I really enjoy green smoothies and taking my make-up off before bed. A cheap and cheerful foundation that is a joy to apply and I don't have to worry about dissolving into my pores before my 10 am meeting.

IS THAT TOO MUCH TO ASK?

So when I was sent Makeup Revolution's brand-new foundation to try - which had a bustling waitlist before it launched - I was curious.

In fact, the Silk Skin Luminous Foundation is tipped to be the brand's biggest launch for 2024 and with a name like that, I'm expecting big, big things.

It's marketed as 'light to medium coverage' and is packed with skin-loving ingredients including hyaluronic acid and peptides - promising a gleamy, satin finish.

The best bit? It's retailing at a very affordable £10.99 and is available from ASOS, Boots and Debenhams.

On paper, we can all agree it sounds ruddy fantastic - but is it actually worth your hard-earned cash?

Makeup Revolutions Skin Silk Foundation - is it any good?

The short answer - yes! It's incredible. But like a good journalist, I'll tell you why.

First things first, a moment for the packaging. Despite the price point, it looks extremely luxe, and I enjoy the squirty applicator. Is anyone else over the pipette applicators which are just so fiddly and messy? Yeah, same.

The foundation comes in twenty shades, but as the formula is so lightweight, it adapts to your skin tone. I chose shade f7 on a whim and Reader, it melted without a trace into my skin. Witchcraft.

On initial testing, I applied the foundation using my Coco Marshmallow beauty sponge (my ride-or-die!) and it was easy to build up to medium coverage. I prefer a bit of coverage so I used four pumps, but you could easily use less for a lighter, more natural look.

The foundation is incredibly blurring and easy to blend. It's handily a non-comedogenic formula, so won't clog your pores. Normally with 'serum' type foundations, I find them far too flimsy, but this truly perfects the skin without looking cakey. It's the perfect middle ground between matte and glowy. This will go viral on TikTok, mark my words.

It also wears well. As well as staying put all day, I wore the foundation during a run and found my skin didn't look its usual red and puffy self afterwards.

Honestly? I'm struggling to find any negatives whatsoever. I've found The One. It's everything I could ever want from a luminous serum foundation and I am still gobsmacked it is just eleven British pounds.

Makeup Revolution, you have nailed the brief.