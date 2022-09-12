Sharon Gaffka shares the foundation she’s ‘obsessed’ with and it’s just £6

We fully believed that if there is one thing in your make-up bag worth splurging on, it's a really great foundation. A magical elixir that hides all of our blemishes and the fact we've been tired since 2011? We will take ten.

However, the celeb lot are proving that you don't need to drop £50 on a foundation to gleam like a Selling Sunset star's cheekbone. In fact, Flossie Clegg, Love Island's Indiyah Polak and even supermodel Gigi Hadid have all recently shared their love for a cheap-as-chips foundation. Anything that leaves us more money for gin and pumpkin-spiced lattes, gets a thumbs up from us.

Now, Love Island star and activist Sharon Gaffka has revealed she too is part of the Cheap Foundation Club and her fail-safe recommendation is the MUA Pro Base Foundation which is just £6 from Superdrug. Bargain.

In a chatty TikTok video, Sharon revealed how she even prefers it to Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Flawless Filter. STOP IT.

"I've had a lot of people ask me recently about what foundation I've been using recently, even someone at the hairdressers the other day, so I'm going to share with you guys.

"I used to be obsessed with the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter foundation. It's one of my favourites but it is £40 and if you're wearing make-up as often as I am sometimes, you don't want to spend £40 on a foundation."

Preach it.

Sharon continued, "I have a drugstore one and I'm obsessed. I honestly think it overtakes my love for Charlotte Tilbury which is rare for me.

"So it's the MUA Pro Base Foundation and I kind of mix three different shades up to get my right one, depending on lots of things at the time.

"So I use 140, 150 and 170 and kind of mix between the three."

"It's got a little spatula inside, which is good as it means you don't waste product. It's a full coverage foundation and as you can see it goes on so well."

Sharon then shared the importance p the skin beforehand and her current go-to's are the Bobbi Brown Vitamin Face Base Cream (£38) and the e.lf. C-Bright Putty Primer(£12).

Honestly, consider us #influenced.

One chuffed customer wrote of the foundation, "I'm amazed at how good it is, applies really well, good coverage without being cakey, not at all drying and doesn't affect my sensitive skin, colour swatches on website are also very accurate. I'm absolutely amazed and will probably continue to use this as it's sooo good and the price is fantastic. Give it a try, you won't be disappointed"

Another added, "I really like this foundation I have dry skin and it works really well and I think it is very long-lasting and I have spots and covers all them up the only thing wrong is they need to get more shades."