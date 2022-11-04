  1. Home
Siânnise Fudge shares ‘cute but subtle’ autumn lip tutorial with this £6 cult product

Saffron Barker and Molly-Mae Hague are also fans...

Siânnise Fudge Lip Tutorial
by Emma Richardson |
Posted

Since her debut on ITV's Love Island back in 2020, Siânnise Fudge has become iconic in her own right. So, it's no surprise that when she took to TikTok to share a tutorial on her go-to autumn lip combination, we were desperate to recreate her seasonal make-up look on ourselves.

If we can't be Siânnise, we can at least look like her, right?

She revealed that the lip look was entirely made up with products from the make-up brand Morphe, and it is the perfect nude lip for autumn as well as the coming winter months. To top it all off, Siânnise gave us a step-by-step guide on perfecting her lip combination, and we can't thank her enough.

Siânnise's lip tutorial:

Step one

Using the Morphe lip liner in the celeb-loved shade Sweet Tea (£6), Siânnise starts by lining her lips and then shades in the rest of her lips with the lip liner. Then, she grabs a pointed brush and tidies up the edges with a touch of concealer - you can shop some of our best-recommended concealers and make-up brushes too if you really want to perfect her look).

Morphe Liner In Shade Sweet Tea

Morphe Liner In Shade Sweet Tea

View offer

A gorgeous matted nude lip liner perfect for any autumn day.

Step two

Using the Morphe Mega Matte Lipstick in the shade Commit (£12), she then applies another layer of product to her lips, blending accordingly.

Morphe Mega Matte Lipstick In Shade Commit

Morphe Mega Matte Lipstick In Shade Commit

View offer

The perfect easy-to-apply, long-wearing and full-coverage matte lipstick.

Step three

Now for the final step. Using the Morphe Lip Gloss in the shade Mars (£10), apply some of the product to your lips - you can use as much or as little as you like.

Morphe Lip Gloss In Shade Mars

Morphe Lip Gloss In Shade Mars

View offer

© Getty Images

The best lip gloss to make your lips pop, featuring a buttery-smooth texture.

And that is all there is to it. Now you can live out your autumn girl aesthetic and look fabulous on your next Starbucks run with this ultimate lip tutorial.

Selfies incoming.

