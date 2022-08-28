Sommer Ray talks morning routines, skincare gummies and really great advice

We love a bit of self-care and all this time at home has really given us an excuse to look after ourselves inside and out. Each week, we'll be asking the celeb lot to share their Sunday self-care routines, because taking care of yourself is more important than ever.

This week it's all about Sommer Ray, the US mega-influencer with over 40 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, Youtube and Twitter.

As well as being famed for modelling and sharing workout videos online, the 25-year-old is the founder of IMARAÏS Beauty, which specialises in plant-based skin and hair care gummies to help you look and feel your best.

She shared, "I like to start revolutions. I like to be the leader. That’s also what IMARAÏS Beauty stands for. I just like to do things I believe in and I follow my heart.”



Sommer chats exclusively to heat about her ultimate self-care routine, life-changing books and really great advice...

On self-care



"Sundays are all about relaxation… I love to take a hot bath, moisturise, curl up in my robe, and de-stress after a busy week. And of course, hang out with my pets. I’m a huge animal fanatic and grew up on a ranch in Colorado surrounded by them, so spending as much time as possible with them is really important to me. It’s my favourite pastime."

On skincare favourites



"Growing up I struggled with acne and dry skin, so skincare has always been something that’s fascinated me. Topical solutions just never seemed to work quite right, and I always wanted to avoid heavy medications or chemicals.

"I developed IMARAÏS with my own personal experiences in mind but also taking into account that everyone’s skin is unique. I always have my friends try out my IMARAÏS gummies, and they get hooked quickly as they just taste so good! I feel that most people don’t need a 12-step skincare routine, we need long-lasting solutions that start from within and effective ingredients. That’s exactly what IMARAÏS stands for."

On budget beauty buys

"My newest obsession is press-on nails! My lifestyle is very active and on the go, so I’m always breaking nails or ruining pretty designs. Press-ons make it so easy and quick, that I literally bring them everywhere. And they’re so affordable, so a great alternative to salon treatments. Literally no downsides, I highly recommend it."

On wellness habits

"Making sure I drink enough water, although I am always careful in making sure I don’t waste it. Water wastage is a huge issue that people don’t necessarily think about, but it’s really important to me. I love to do something active just to get my body moving, such as working out or going for a walk.

"Also taking my vitamins, including IMARAÏS, as treating your body well from the inside out is definitely key. I feel that self-care and making time for yourself is invaluable, and I’m a huge promoter of it. "

On productive morning routines

"To me, the key to mornings is getting active as early as possible. Get your heart rate up by doing a workout or going for a run. I always eat a healthy breakfast too, as it sets me up for the busy day ahead. Also, do something to make yourself feel confident. Put on a cute outfit, smile at yourself in the mirror, and just be happy to be you!"

On life-changing books

"Captivating by John & Stasi Eldredge (£11.58). My mom had me read it when I was younger, and it’s definitely a book that’s stayed with me all these years."

On great advice

"Okay weird story… but I was at a small thrift store in the desert and as we were leaving, the clerk looked at us and said “if you see a thunderstorm, go towards it. They’re fun.” Granted, there was a storm coming, but the way he said it sounded much more whimsical and mysterious. I think there’s a way to translate that and apply it to everyday life. Almost like, to be comfortable with uncertainty."

On career highlights



"Definitely attending Cosmoprof North America with the IMARAÏS team in Las Vegas. The expo was massive and to be chosen by Cosmoprof to be their featured beauty trend expert and takeover their socials for the event felt like a dream. Plus, it was amazing to meet and spend time with other female entrepreneurs. I love to surround myself with powerful, kick-ass women who always support and uplift each other. It’s been an incredible journey so far and I’m excited for what’s to come!"

Quickfire round:

What show are you currently watching? Grace & Frankie

How do you like your cuppa? I don’t drink them, sorry!

Go-to loungewear brand? Honestly, I wear the pieces from my loungewear collection the most.

Favourite face mask? Anything from Kiehl's face mask range.

Go-to takeaway order? In-n-Out, definitely!