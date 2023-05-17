  1. Home
An Amazon make-up bag has gone viral on TikTok (and it’s £15 from Amazon)

It's basically a Mary Poppins bag

by Emma Richardson
Here at heat, we would argue that TikTok has taken over our lives. If we're not being influenced to buy the latest viral product, we're definitely spending hours and hours scrolling through our For You Page. A blessing or a curse? We can't decide.

Speaking of viral TikTok products, there is one in particular that is making its way around the social media app, and that is a £15 Amazon makeup bag. What's so special about this bag, you may ask? Well, it's compact, perfect to store any kind of product, and TikTok users have dubbed it as a must-have. We're sold.

TikTok users are raving about the budget-friendly travel solution, with one user commenting: 'I have this in pink and it’s the BEST travel bag for cosmetics'.

Reviewers over on Amazon can't get enough of the product either, with one saying: 'It's easy to zip open and easy to zip closed, looks super cute on your dressing table and is perfect for travelling'.

The bag comes in multiple different colours (35 colours to be exact), so there's a TikTok makeup bag waiting for everyone and anyone, no matter what shade is your vibe. With light travel rising in popularity recently, this is the perfect bag for smart packing. TikTok knows how to scout out travel-friendly luggage solutions from Amazon. Because who can forget the viral under-seat luggage bag?

Check out the game-changing TikTok makeup bag below.

Description

A compact, easy to carry and practical addition to anyone's travel essentials. Features a layered

