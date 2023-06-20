All the perfumes which have gone viral on TikTok

To quote the woman in the video which caused this fragrance to go viral “It smells like a woman with her titties out being fed fruit” and honestly, it’s enough to sell us. This oil is an affordable fragrance oil that has, after that video, seemingly driven everyone on TikTok wild. Not to mention that the bottle is gorgeous and we’d love to have it on our shelf.

Notes include Bergamot, Rose, Jasmine, Nutmeg, Amber, Sandalwood, Patchouli, and Agarwood.