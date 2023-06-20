All the perfumes which have gone viral on TikTok

Content creators have been telling us what to buy and what to avoid for over a decade now. But since the TikTok boom, there’s a new viral product every five minutes. We thought we’d pick some of the recent scents that had got people’s noses tingling and share them with you.
SHOP: all the perfumes which have gone TikTok-viral
Everyone and their mum is talking about this sweet-smelling spray, which can be used on both your body and your hair. Notes include Pistachio, Almond, Heliotrope, Jasmine, Caramel, Vanilla, Salt, and Sandalwood. At this bargain price, it would be rude not to.
This floral scent will make you feel like a sexy goddess (trust us, here at heat HQ, we are big fans). Not to mention it literally comes in a shoe, making it worth it for, if nothing else, the vibes. The notes for this one are Almond, Tuberose, Jasmine Sambac, Tonka Bean, and Cocoa.
As the name suggests, this viral YSL fragrance is intense and promises to make you smell the luxurious lady that you are. It has been described by the TikTok girlies as “a rich boss lady that gets anything she wants”.
Notes include Lavender, Mandarin Orange, Bergamot, Tunisian Orange Blossom, Jasmine Sambac, Orchid, Madagascar Vanilla, Tonka Bean, Ambergris, and Vetiver.
Viral video after viral video has mentioned at least one perfume by the songstress. However, the floral Cloud scent seems to be the one that users of the app are talking about the most; saying that they can’t get enough and that they constantly get compliments on how they smell.
Notes include Lavender, Pear, Bergamo, Whipped Cream, Praline, Coconut, Vanilla Orchid, Musk, and Woody Notes.
People have been raving about Huda Beauty’s fragrance line. They have spoken about various different scents, but the perfume that keeps popping up is the vanilla one. Users have talked about how great it smells and say that they get so many compliments while wearing it.
Notes include Vanilla Orchid, Tonka Absolute, Amber Woods, Musk and Brown Sugar.
Khadlaj Hareem Al Sultan Gold - Concentrated Perfume Oil (35ml)
To quote the woman in the video which caused this fragrance to go viral “It smells like a woman with her titties out being fed fruit” and honestly, it’s enough to sell us. This oil is an affordable fragrance oil that has, after that video, seemingly driven everyone on TikTok wild. Not to mention that the bottle is gorgeous and we’d love to have it on our shelf.
Notes include Bergamot, Rose, Jasmine, Nutmeg, Amber, Sandalwood, Patchouli, and Agarwood.
£22.99
In its beautiful pink bottle that looks like it was made for a princess, this one has been floating around the app for a while. The girls said it smells “so sexy, so amazing” and the word is that it lasts “so f-king long”.
Another perfume that will apparently turn heads like no tomorrow and has been described as “sexy”. Notes include Carnal Tuberose, opulent Jasmine, Pimento Leaf, Blood Orange and Ginger.