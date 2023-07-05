It’s time to get Summer ready! WIN the Ultimate Designer Bundle worth over £1000.

by Heat |

After months of drizzle, rising bills and well, just not a lot of fun, summer has finally arrived and whether you’re prepping to jet off on a summer vacay, heading to a festival or enjoying adventures a little closer to home, REVOLAX and Heat have got you covered.

As the ‘Nation’s Favourite Dermal Filler’ brand with a cult following of celebs including Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Kady McDermott, REVOLAX have teamed up with Heat to offer one reader the chance to win the ultimate summer bundle of fashion and beauty treats worth over £1000.

To help you get prepared for your very own hot girl summer – a motto the brand have embraced as they encourage women to be unapologetically themselves and live with confidence and sass – the epic bundle REVOLAX and Heat are offering includes everything you need to take you from beach to bar, or from pool to pub, in true summer style.

The competition – which launches 5th July – will see one lucky winner receive a prize that includes a pair of glamorous Prada sunglasses, a £250 Selfridges voucher to shop those summer essentials, a bottle of Loewe perfume, a Dior lip oil and a Tik Tok viral Stanley cup. Let’s not forget the stunning hot pink Marc Jacobs ‘The Tote Bag’ – an Instagram essential to store all of your beauty goods.

Wanting Heat readers to radiate confidence and dive into their best summer yet, alongside the bundle REVOLAX dermal filler treatments are also available at aesthetic clinics nationwide and can be injected across a range of treatment areas including the lips, nose, jawline and chin to create transformational results.

Developed with non-animal based, high-quality Hyaluronic Acid (HA), REVOLAX is optimised to work in harmony with human skin to achieve a natural-looking finish with long-lasting results.

With a hot girl summer a click away, we’ll see you by the pool, or at the beach. Don’t forget your Marc Jacobs handbag!

The competition launches Wednesday 5th July and closes Wednesday 19th July. Enter here.