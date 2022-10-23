Yasmin Devonport talks chic styling tricks, self-care and the £4.49 fake tan she can’t stop wearing

Self-care will forever be our favourite hobby but we appreciate that recharging and putting yourself first looks different for everyone. Each week. We'll be asking the celeb lot to share their ideal self-care Sunday routines, the hard-working beauty products they recommend to their friends and which TV show they're currently binging…

This week it's all about Yasmin Devonport, the hilarious and down-to-earth fashion influencer who has just launched her third edit with In The Style.

For those not in the know, is the KWEEN of chic fits and making the high-street look hella expensive. As well as her own edit, she has worked with a plethora of huge brands including Karen Millen, BMW and Look Fantastic.

The 27-year-old also regularly shares her travelling adventures with her 724k followers and stresses the importance of spending money on experiences over a designer handbag. Preach it, hun. 👏🏻

Yasmin talks exclusively to heat about self-care rituals, fake tan favourites and how to take a really good mirror selfie...

On the true meaning of self-care

Sheet masks and bubble baths are all fine and dandy, but Yasmin believes self-care routines need to begin on a more emotional and deeper level.

"Self-care for me after this year goes so much deeper than just having a really good foundation, it’s so much more than that. When I split up with my partner I realised just how unhappy I was as a person and how unhealthy I was. Not even in the sense of diet, but just mentally I didn’t really know who I was and I needed to figure it out.

"There’s so much emphasis when we talk about self-care on - are you’re using the right shampoo for your hair? Are you using a heat protector or are using a hair straightener that isn’t like 209 thousand degrees?

"In reality, when you look a bit deeper it’s, is your mind healthy? Are your relationships healthy? Are you getting your smears done? Are you checking your boobs? All these things constitute for me what self-care actually means.

"It’s all well and good getting in a nice bath at the end of the day with lavender oils, but if I'm sitting there with a million things going through my brain, it's not going to do anything!"

On her ultimate self-care Sunday

With the above in mind, what does a typical self-care Sunday look like for Yasmin?

"Making sure I’m up to date with my emails is the biggest one for me, I’m the biggest procrastinator! But I wake up and make my bed first thing, and if it's a Sunday, change the bedsheets. I clean my flat and make sure it’s all decluttered, that kind of thing. Light some candles, that’s essential. There is nothing like fresh bedsheets and fresh pyjamas.

"Then a much-needed catch-up with the girls. I go for a roast with my gal pals quite a lot because you always need friend time and obviously as a single 27-year-old female that is hopeless at dating, it’s such a big thing for me. I know I said self-care doesn’t constitute a bath, but it absolutely does! Nothing beats a good bath with lavender oils. Then a nice movie, snacks and an early night."

On make-up must-haves

"I’m such a make-up girl, I love make-up! I have about five make-up bags and they’re organised into different categories, one for nighttime, one for daytime, one for casual and one for travel etc."

What are Yas' ride-or-die products then?

"The eyeshadow palette I still swear by is Naked palettes (Yasmin loves the Naked Heat Palette (£46)), they’re the best. The Morphe palettes are good if you’re looking on a budget and their face palette (£25) is really good too.

"I love Charlotte Tilbury in general, her concealers are great, her highlighters are great and her Hollywood Flawless Filter (£36) is amazing.

"Iconic London is what I use for a glow all the time, I love REFY too but it doesn’t stay on your skin. The only highlighter I’ve used that really sticks on the skin is the Iconic London highlighter (£32). It is such a great allrounder. My favourite tip is to mix the shades, I mix ‘Original' with 'Glow’ which gives you a really nice in-between shade that’s not too dark."

On fake tan

"With tanning, you need to figure out the goal you want to achieve, the perfect fake tan doesn’t exist. Do you want a nice fade? Do you want the darkest colour? The St Moriz Fast Tan Mist (£4.49) will change your life, it is just the best. It’s just an easy allrounder, it’s unrivalled.

"People associate St Moriz with when you’re 15 when you’d use their Ultra Dark and look like you spent the last three weeks in the Caribbean. It doesn’t go too dark now and gives a really nice deep glow."

"A great fake tan, if you don’t like fake tan in general, is the By Terry Tea to Tan Bronzer (£59), I swear by it. I go through bottles of it. I took three bottles to America and I went through all of them in two weeks!"

On her In The Style collab

"When I was approached by In The Style I said no the first time because I felt like it wasn’t the right time for me to do anything. This was last June and I barely worked with any brands. I was solely relying on affiliate links and hadn’t really done much.

"Then they approached me again and I said, ‘Look, if I’m going to do this, I want it to be super affordable, super accessible but I do want it to look and feel like me. Like Zara, when you look at Zara it’s not super expensive, but you associate their marketing as higher end.

"Every single piece is designed by me and the design team and I scroll through Pinterest and get a lot of inspiration from the ‘90s and the Kate Moss era.

"I feel like people wear black when they don’t really know what to wear, everyone loves black and everyone loves to wear white. All my collections before have been very heavily colour-driven. I don’t really like prints or textures of things, whereas In The Style love prints. I wanted to diverge away from that.

"We’ve got something for plus size, the slimmer girl, the girl with big boobs, the girl who loves to wear trousers, there’s literally something for everyone and that was really important to me."

What's her favourite piece from her new edit? If she had to pick?

"I love the lace crop corset top (£25), I feel like it’s going to be something I wear for years on end, it’s such a staple. We also based the lace scallop co-ord off of Pretty Woman's Vivian when she's waiting for Edward at the bar."

Ob-sessed.

On styling tricks

Speaking to one of the top fashion girls in the game right now, er, TEACH US, YAS?

"Stay clear from too much black. Everyone associates black with this ultra-luxe colour like it’s the epitome of class, but in reality, I wore black when I didn’t know who I was. When I was in a dead-end office job, I wore black to work every day. A black shirt, a black pair of trousers and a black coat. I just couldn’t be bothered. When you really start to experiment with who you are, you get to know who are as a person, what you like and your tastes.

"I 100% think the reason why I’m so good at style is because I am a Gemini and we have so many different facades and so many different faces. One day I want to look like I’m out of Slipknot, the next I want to look like I’ve just rolled out of the Diana movie!"

On taking a good mirror pic

"It’s all lighting and angles. People think I’m literally six foot five and every single week someone comes up to me and is like, ‘Wow you’re so small!” My little tip for a good angle is you put the camera slightly down and edge the camera slightly up and that always gives a good angle as it makes you look slightly taller and your legs slightly longer.

"Also, my light reflects from the left side which is my best side, so always get the light reflecting on your good side.

"It’s all about the colours in the room as well, if you put the wrong colours in the room, the light doesn’t reflect very well. All the colours in my room are black and cream and very neutral."

We hope you're all taking notes.

Quickfire round:

What show are you currently watching? The Jeffrey Dahmer series on Netflix, it's wild.

How do you like your cuppa? I love coffee, so a cappuccino.

Go-to loungewear brand? Adanola or Gymshark.

Favourite face mask? 111SKIN, every time. They're incredible. I spend £400 a month at Selfridges for them!

Go-to takeaway order? McDonald's, so a medium chicken nugget meal, coke with no ice, a plain cheeseburger, mozzarella dippers and barbeque sauce.