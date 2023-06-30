We’ve found the ultimate dupe for the viral YSL Beauty Rouge Volupté Candy Glaze

by Emily Hirst |

Attention glossy lip lovers! TikTok queen Alix Earle claimed to have discovered the “perfect” gloss-look lipstick - but we’ve found you an inexpensive alternative for £21 cheaper. Read reading for the ultimate YSL Volupté Candy Glaze dupe.

Sharing her luxury find with her faithful 5.4M followers, the blonde beauty showed off the super-shiny lipstick gloss, dubbing it “so good and hydrating”, much to the delight of her viewers.

The product Alix praised for making her lips look “good and juicy” happened to be the ultra-chic YSL Beauty Rouge Volupté Candy Glaze. It, unfortunately, costs a steep £35 - enough to make our beauty-obsessed pockets weep.

YSL Beauty Rouge Volupté Candy Glaze
Promising eight hours of lip nourishment (wow!), YSL claims the sought-after candy glaze will give

Don’t worry though, we know you’re probably on the hunt for a cheaper option (we all love a bargain). We’ve already got you, with this perfect YSL Volupté Candy Glaze dupe for £21 cheaper.

about face has just released a brand new lip product that gives you a very similar high-shine look to the lips. Introducing the Cherry Pick Lip Colour Butter that will bless your lip routine with a super-glossy finish.

about face Cherry Pick Lip Colour Butter
The vegan and cruelty-free formula claims to plump your pout whilst leaving behind an extra pop of

Despite being a new launch, the product is already rated five stars. Fans of its extra sheen are raving: “Love how juicy it feels on the lips.” Another gushed: “The formula sits beautifully on the lips, very pigmented and not drying.”

“The lip butter applies so smoothly and evenly and is so pigmented and moisturising on the lips and lasts for a long time,” added a third.