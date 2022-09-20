The Acne Studio scarf dupes to add to cart this autumn

If you haven't seen that Acne Studio scarf on your feed at least ten times in the last week, then we're shocked TBH. It's basically the cool girl emblem, elevating every look with a pop of colour and making every fit look fresh off the runway.

Unfortunately, even with payday coming up, we can't really seem to budget a £220 scarf - we know, tragedy. But luckily, for every gorgeous (but totally out of budget) fashion item, there's a killer dupe that's basically as good as the real thing.

So, we've done you a solid and scoured the web for the best Acne Studios Mohair scarf dupes, to give your winter look (and IG feed) that much deserved upgrade. Shop our faves below.

Gallery SHOP: The best Acne Studio Mohair Checked Scarf dupes 1 of 6 Starting off with the real thing, if you can budget for this gorgeous accessory, then we recommend you go for it. The softness is unmatched, and ideal for the upcoming chilly days. Plus, that Acne Studio logo is the perfect cherry on top. If your budget is a little lower, don't sweat it - just keep scrolling for our fave dupes. 2 of 6 ASOS' colourful dupe is made for autumnal walks to TK Maxx, solely to sniff all the pumpkin candles. It's the little things in life. 3 of 6 This chunky and autumnal number from Accessorize is a total doppelganger for Acne Studios. And at 10% of the price, you can't go wrong. 4 of 6 We can't quite believe how close this Shein dupe is to the real thing. For just £8 (so, a BARGAIN) you're getting a very similar design, available in a range of colours ranging from pastels, all the way to deeper, earthier tones. Adds to cart in every shade 5 of 6 It's safe to say we're obsessed with this dupe from Arket. At £69, this option is WAY cheaper than the real thing but still made from a wool-blend that'll keep you cosy and last a while. It's generously sized - AKA doubles as a blanket - and is also available in a white/pink and green/pink colourway. 6 of 6 Etsy has well and truly come through with a handmade version of the IG-hyped accessory. Designed in Italy with soft alpaca, wool and mohair, the scarf is available in seven gorgeous tones including lilac/green, warm yellow and many more.

Read more:

Winter trends 2022

The only upside to the fact that Christmas is over is that cosy season is well and truly here, and we couldn't be more excited for some winter fashion. Wondering what's in this season? We've listed a few of the season must-haves below.

All about knit: Knit is pretty much equivalent to winter so it's no surprise that it made the list. But we're not talking just jumpers. Invest in knit dresses, knit accessories, and anything else knit.

Bold colours: It's time to be bold and rock that all-yellow suit, or that pink mini dress. Why? Because life's too short.

Puffers: Puffers are the autumn/winter saviour, and they're also fashionable AF. This year we're going even more puffy than ever, and why not combine trends and try one in a bold colour?

Brown: Yep, we said. Brown is in, and it's about time. Think brown blazers, brown puffers and brown bags.