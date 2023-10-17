This high-street bomber jacket is a dupe for the £650 designer version – and it’s about to sell out

Since Kylie Jenner's recent affiliation with Acne Studios (may we remind you of her most recent photoshoot with the brand) we've had one thing on our minds - where can we get some Acne-inspired pieces without an Acne-inspired price tag?

Luckily for us, high fashion and budget-conscious lovers, TikTok exists. And if there's one thing the social media app can do, is scout out a good 'ol dupe from a high street store. This week, we say hello to Pull&Bear's Bomber Jacket, which according to TikTok user @niccussaia is an exact replica of the Acne Studios Padded Bomber Jacket. If you're looking for a bomber jacket for this season, this is one to watch.

There is one difference though, but it's a good one, and that's the price. Acne's original jacket is £650, while Pull&Bear's is a fraction of the price, coming in at £49.99. How could you say no to that?

If you're looking to shop the jacket, don't worry because we've added it below. High-end dupes for everyone.

SHOP: Pull+Bear's Acne Studios Jacket Dupe