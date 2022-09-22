There are rumours of a second Prime Day this October 2022…

We know heat is your go-to destination for all things celeb and gossip, but we're also pretty fabulous at saving you a tonne of cash on your online shopping. And we've got some exciting news about Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day event that gives you the chance to buy thousands of products with massive discounts. You have to be a Prime member to take advantage of the offers, but it's easy to sign up for a free 30-day trial.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

The best time of the year on Amazon is Prime Day and it's rumoured that, following the Prime Day that occurred in July of this year, there may be a second Prime Day this October. 😱

The heat shopping team will be keeping its eyes peeled for brilliant Prime Day deals on beauty, fashion and tech, so whilst we wait for the second Prime Day to roll around, keep scrolling for our pick of the best deals on the site right now.

Ready to shop? Let's get to it.

We will keep you updated on the day via heat’s social media channels, so make sure to follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

I'm not a Prime member - how can I take part?

Signing up to be a Prime member costs £7.99 per month, or £79 for the year if you pay upfront (saving you £16.88).

Being a Prime member not only gives you access to exclusive deals, but also free delivery, Amazon Music, Prime Video, and loads more benefits.

Alternatively, sign up for a 30-day free trial, take advantage of the deals, and then cancel before the 30 days are up.