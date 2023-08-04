Australian brand Azure Belle is proving period swimwear can be stylish AF

You may be familiar with period underwear and even period leggings, but period swimwear is the latest innovation in the leak-proof clothing market. Honestly? It's a game-changer.

Gone are the days of worrying about visible Tampax strings or traipsing around the beach on the hunt for a public toilet, period swimwear is cleverly designed to absorb period blood and keep you clean, dry and comfortable.

We can all agree period swimwear is ultra hard-working, ingenious and a must-have if your period coincides with your next vacay, but folks, it can be stylish, too!

Please enter Azure Belle Swimwear for the proof.

The Australian-based brand is revolutionising the swimming experience to ensure women never miss out on fun-filled moments with family and friends. The swimwear is colourful, flattering and discreet with cutting-edge absorbency technology which can hold up to 6 ml (one regular tampon or a pad holds 5ml).

There is a collection for women and teenagers so everyone can feel good in a swimsuit (and do their bit to help the planet, too!) The brand stock plenty of choices, including one-pieces, tankinis and bikinis in classic black, as well as mood-boosting floral patterns and bold blues and purples.

One chuffed customer wrote, "Simple and effective. The period swimwear bikini brief allows you to focus on swimming, not your period."

Another added, "This period swimwear set is a blessing for my beach vacations during periods."

Bryley, the founder of Azure Belle, shares her personal journey. "As a mum to two daughters, I know all too well the feeling of anxiety when your period coincides with important moments. We've all been there - getting our period right before a school swimming carnival or during a family holiday when the kids are eager to have you in the pool. At Azure Belle, we combine our dedication to sustainability with our mission to empower women and enable them to embrace freedom every day."

Shop our favourites from Azure Belle below:

1. Hibiscus Tankini Top & Period Brief Swimwear Set azurebelle.com View offer Slide 1 of 1 azurebelle.com View offer

2. Allamanda One Piece Period Swimsuit azurebelle.com View offer Slide 1 of 1 azurebelle.com View offer

3. Allamanda Teen One Piece Period Swimsuit azurebelle.com View offer Slide 1 of 1 azurebelle.com View offer