Bershka launch first-ever lingerie collection and it’s magnificent 💫

Bershka is fast becoming our favourite high-street destination - both online and IRL. In fact, nothing gives us greater joy than traipsing around Bershka on a Saturday afternoon, deciding which funky fashion bits are worthy of our hard-earned cash. (Spoiler alert: plenty!)

Now the Y2K-loving brand has launched its first-ever lingerie collection and holy moly, it's magnificent. The new range is as stylish as you'd expect and the colour palette is giving spring with cute pastel shades such as yellow, violet and blue. Oh, and there are three black sets for those who prefer their underwear sets a little more classic.

Think mesh triangle bras, ruffles on ery-thing and gorgeous corsets that will look brilliant with your favourite jeans. The sizes mostly range from to XS - XL, however, some of the bras listed are currently only available in sizes 30B to 36B (but manifesting a much larger size range for Bershka's next lingerie drop).

Lingerie is available on Bershka.com and Bershka stores, from Friday 21st April 2023.