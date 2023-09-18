  1. Home|
  2. Shopping|
  3. Fashion

14 showstopping birthday dresses to bookmark ASAP

Be prepared for the best night of the year 💅

best birthday dress
by Aimee Jakes |
Posted

If your birthday is coming up, it's only natural to want a 'look at me!' dress to shimmy in all night long. It's the little things. So whether your vibe for the very important day is glitzy mirrorball or punchy brights, we've found the best frocks on the internet that are worthy of you and your birthday brilliance.

So, grab a cuppa and get bookmarking and your Instagram grid will thank you.

SHOP: the best birthday dresses 2023

1. Asos Design Embellished Kimono Mini Dress With Cable Artwork Detail In Gold

xxASOS
Price: £160

www.asos.com

Description

Birthdays are the one time of year you can wear a va-va-voomy dress emblazoned with gold sequins

xx

2. PrettyLittleThing Pink V Bar Puffball Dress

xx
Price: £36

www.prettylittlething.com

Description

If you want to dress like an IRL fairy (who doesn't, tbh) we are head-over-heels for this puffball

xx

3. Club L London Alana Red Long Maxi Dress With Front Split

birthday dressClub L London
Price: £65

clubllondon.com

Description

Striking the perfect balance between glamour and elegance, Club L London's Alana maxi dress is

birthday dress

4. River Island Silver Floral Sequin Long Sleeve Midi Dress

river island
Price: £180

www.riverisland.com

Description

Admittedly very expensive for the high street, but the intricate sequin and fringing detail on

river island

5. Kitri Carlotta Painted Floral Mini Dress

kitri
Price: £155 (£90)

kitristudio.com

Description

Nothing screams 'It's my birthday!!' quite like a pink fluff sleeve trim.

kitri

6. Odd Muse The Ultimate Muse Halter Neck Mini Dress

Odd Muse LondonOdd Muse London
Price: £125

oddmuse.co.uk

Description

One of our favourite small yet oh-so-chic fashion brands Odd Muse now stock the perfect dress for

Odd Muse London

7. OhPolly Monte Carlo Embellished Strapless Cowl Neck Maxi Dress in Powder Blue

monte carloOhPolly
Price: £95

www.ohpolly.com

Description

A sparkly, figure-hugging 'wow' dress that will ensure you dazzle at your next event. It's also

monte carlo

8. PrettyLittleThing Red Cold Shoulder Ruffle Detail Maxi Dress

pltPrettyLittleThing
Price: £40

www.prettylittlething.com

Description

It's giving House of CB 💫DOOP💫.

plt

9. River Island Green Animal Print Frill Maxi Dress

river island
Price: £65

www.riverisland.com

Description

This cami ruffle maxi dress with stylish metallic detailing can be worn all year round. Girl maths

river island

10. SHEIN BAE Fringe Trim Cami Dress

shein
Price: £16.99

www.shein.co.uk

Description

A 'Hey, look at me, it's my birthday!!' dress needn't cost the earth as this fringed frock from

shein

11. Anne Louise Boutique Pink Safia Dress

pink sadia dress
Price: £140

annelouiseboutique.com

Description

For the ultimate sleeve action, we are head over heels for this va-va-voomy Pink Safia Dress from

pink sadia dress

12. New Look AX Paris Red One Shoulder Mini Dress

AX ParisAX Paris
Price: £38

www.newlook.com

Description

For the ultimate red moment, we love this purse-friendly, asymmetric dress from AX Paris.

AX Paris

13. MISSPAP Feather Mesh Insert Bandeau Mini Dress

feather
Price: £80 (WAS £100)

www.misspap.com

Description

Because a dress made out of feathers is an absolute serve.

feather

14. Pink Boutique Dream Of Glam Pink Sweetheart Sequin Maxi Dress

pink boutiquepink boutique
Price: £99.99

www.pinkboutique.co.uk

Description

We've found the ultimate showstopper from Pink Boutique. Go hard or go home, tbh.

pink boutique
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us