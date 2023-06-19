The hottest body heat dresses as loved by Maya Jama and Ruchee Gurung

Body heat dresses are having a moment right now. Case and point - Ruchee Gurung's Aftersun dress. Yes, the Love Island favourite (gone too soon) wore this stunning body thermal dress to the Sunday commentary show. It's fair to say, Twitter was in a frenzy, trying to figure out where to buy the dress. Well, look no further.
SHOP: Ruchee's Aftersun body heat dress
1. Jean Paul Gaultier Flower Trompe L'Oeil Stretch-Woven Maxi Dress
As worn by Ruchee Gurung (Aftersun, Sunday 18 June 2023)
Ruchee wore this beautiful Jean Paul Gaultier Flower Trompe L'Oeil Stretch-Woven Maxi Dress. If
But, if you want to save some money (same, besties) keep scrolling for the perfect dupes for Ruchee's gown, as well as a dupe for Maya Jama's body heat dress too. We've got it all.
2. Long Sleeve Body Print Maxi Dress in Pink Multi
A perfect dupe for Ruchee's original, with a bit of a neon twist. And for only £32? Get in my
3. Body Print Slinky Maxi Dress
Or how about a black-and-white version for the extra dramatics?
4. Thin Strap Scoop Neck Body Print Maxi Dress in Multi Pink Slinky
If you want a version without long sleeves, this slinky dress from EGO is ideal (gotta tan those
5. Shape Green Drape Statue Printed Racer Maxi Dress
Feel like a Greek goddess in this draping statue maxi dress from PLT. We can totally see Ruchee
6. Mirabel Body Print Maxi Dress
Our final dupe for Ruchee's Aftersun dress is this Mirabell Body Print number from Finesse, and
Want more proof that body heat dresses will be the height of fashion in summer 2023? Love Island host and certified TV icon Maya Jama was spotted wearing one on her Instagram, and we can see why. They're flirty, fun and most importantly fashionable - a triple threat if you will.
Maya's body thermal statue dress by clothing brand Syndical Chamber absolutely stunned us in the Love Island villa, and we're not at all surprised - it was a whopping £247. At that price point, we want all eyes on us, please and thank you. But guess what - boohoo has an EXACT REPLICA of the dress for only £22.40. We thank the dupe gods above for this one.
SHOP: Maya Jama's Love Island body heat dress
7. Body Print Mesh Maxi Dress
An exact replica of Maya Jama's body heat dress
I mean, could you get any more accurate than this to the original?
But Maya and Ruchee aren't the only celebrities that have us completely taken aback with the game-changing look. Take Millie Court and Chloe Burrows for example, who have worn body heat-inspired dresses and co-ords in the past month. It's well and truly a trend that just keeps getting progressively more popular. As Paris Hilton would say, that's hot.
So, if you're looking to jump on the body heat bandwagon, you're in the right place. Don't worry, though, if you don't have the cash to splash on Maya or Ruchee's dresses because we found a whole load of similar ones instead. From PrettyLittleThing to EGO and ASOS, there's a body thermal dress for any occasion.
SHOP: The best body heat dresses to shop right now
Feeling chilly? This body heat dress featuring blues greens and blacks will have you looking and feeling like the coolest in the room.
You'll feel simply sultry in this strappy mini body heat dress.
This multi-colour dress is the perfect addition to your pending summer wardrobe.
You can never go wrong with a pop of pink, can you? This maxi dress will look perfect on any occasion.
People will be green with envy when they see you looking glorious in this Boohoo printed midi dress.
Sheer body heat dresses can be found all over Etsy and will give you the ultimate bodycon fit for a sleek and sexy look.
