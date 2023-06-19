  1. Home
The hottest body heat dresses as loved by Maya Jama and Ruchee Gurung

Get Ruchee's Aftersun look for less.

best-body-heat-dresses-ruchee-love-island-aftersun
by Emma Richardson |
Posted
Body heat dresses are having a moment right now. Case and point - Ruchee Gurung's Aftersun dress. Yes, the Love Island favourite (gone too soon) wore this stunning body thermal dress to the Sunday commentary show. It's fair to say, Twitter was in a frenzy, trying to figure out where to buy the dress. Well, look no further.

Serving looks on Aftersun.

SHOP: Ruchee's Aftersun body heat dress

1. Jean Paul Gaultier Flower Trompe L'Oeil Stretch-Woven Maxi Dress

As worn by Ruchee Gurung (Aftersun, Sunday 18 June 2023)

exact match

Jean Paul Gaultier Flower Trompe L'Oeil Stretch-Woven Maxi Dress
selfridges

View offer

Description

Ruchee wore this beautiful Jean Paul Gaultier Flower Trompe L'Oeil Stretch-Woven Maxi Dress. If

Jean Paul Gaultier Flower Trompe L'Oeil Stretch-Woven Maxi Dress
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

But, if you want to save some money (same, besties) keep scrolling for the perfect dupes for Ruchee's gown, as well as a dupe for Maya Jama's body heat dress too. We've got it all.

2. Long Sleeve Body Print Maxi Dress in Pink Multi

dupe

Long Sleeve Body Print Maxi Dress in Pink Multi
ego

View offer

Description

A perfect dupe for Ruchee's original, with a bit of a neon twist. And for only £32? Get in my

Long Sleeve Body Print Maxi Dress in Pink Multi
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

3. Body Print Slinky Maxi Dress

dupe

Body Print Slinky Maxi Dress
boohoo

View offer

Description

Or how about a black-and-white version for the extra dramatics?

Body Print Slinky Maxi Dress
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

4. Thin Strap Scoop Neck Body Print Maxi Dress in Multi Pink Slinky

dupe

Thin Strap Scoop Neck Body Print Maxi Dress in Multi Pink Slinky
ego

View offer

Description

If you want a version without long sleeves, this slinky dress from EGO is ideal (gotta tan those

Thin Strap Scoop Neck Body Print Maxi Dress in Multi Pink Slinky
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

5. Shape Green Drape Statue Printed Racer Maxi Dress

dupe

Shape Green Drape Statue Printed Racer Maxi Dress
prettylittlething

View offer

Description

Feel like a Greek goddess in this draping statue maxi dress from PLT. We can totally see Ruchee

Shape Green Drape Statue Printed Racer Maxi Dress
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

6. Mirabel Body Print Maxi Dress

dupe

Mirabel Body Print Maxi Dress
finesse

View offer

Description

Our final dupe for Ruchee's Aftersun dress is this Mirabell Body Print number from Finesse, and

Mirabel Body Print Maxi Dress
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

Want more proof that body heat dresses will be the height of fashion in summer 2023? Love Island host and certified TV icon Maya Jama was spotted wearing one on her Instagram, and we can see why. They're flirty, fun and most importantly fashionable - a triple threat if you will.

A Greek goddess statue comes to life.

Maya's body thermal statue dress by clothing brand Syndical Chamber absolutely stunned us in the Love Island villa, and we're not at all surprised - it was a whopping £247. At that price point, we want all eyes on us, please and thank you. But guess what - boohoo has an EXACT REPLICA of the dress for only £22.40. We thank the dupe gods above for this one.

SHOP: Maya Jama's Love Island body heat dress

7. Body Print Mesh Maxi Dress

An exact replica of Maya Jama's body heat dress

dupe

Body Print Mesh Maxi Dress
boohoo

View offer

Description

I mean, could you get any more accurate than this to the original?

Body Print Mesh Maxi Dress
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

But Maya and Ruchee aren't the only celebrities that have us completely taken aback with the game-changing look. Take Millie Court and Chloe Burrows for example, who have worn body heat-inspired dresses and co-ords in the past month. It's well and truly a trend that just keeps getting progressively more popular. As Paris Hilton would say, that's hot.

So, if you're looking to jump on the body heat bandwagon, you're in the right place. Don't worry, though, if you don't have the cash to splash on Maya or Ruchee's dresses because we found a whole load of similar ones instead. From PrettyLittleThing to EGO and ASOS, there's a body thermal dress for any occasion.

Gallery

SHOP: The best body heat dresses to shop right now

EGO Blue High Neck Body Heat Mini Dress
1 of 6
CREDIT: ego

Feeling chilly? This body heat dress featuring blues greens and blacks will have you looking and feeling like the coolest in the room.

PrettyLittleThing Ribbed Body Heat Dress
2 of 6
CREDIT: prettylittlething

You'll feel simply sultry in this strappy mini body heat dress.

EGO Long Sleeve Scoop Dress
3 of 6
CREDIT: ego

This multi-colour dress is the perfect addition to your pending summer wardrobe.

PrettyLittleThing Pink Ombre Slinky Body Heat Dress
4 of 6
CREDIT: prettylittlething

You can never go wrong with a pop of pink, can you? This maxi dress will look perfect on any occasion.

Boohoo Printed Flare Sleeve Dress
5 of 6
CREDIT: boohoo

People will be green with envy when they see you looking glorious in this Boohoo printed midi dress.

Etsy Y2K Nude Body Print Dress
6 of 6
CREDIT: etsy

Sheer body heat dresses can be found all over Etsy and will give you the ultimate bodycon fit for a sleek and sexy look.

Emma Richardson is a Beauty & Fashion Product Writer for heat. She covers shopping, lifestyle, celebs and anything trending.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us
