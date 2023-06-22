  1. Home
An ode to Love Island’s Whitney Adebayo’s ICONIC bow headbands

Here's where you can buy one for £4

Love Island Whitney bow headband
by Georgia Scott |
Posted

It's been two weeks since the start of this summer's Love Island and it's safe to say, we're hooked. We can always rely on the iconic dating show to bring us the very best in summer fashion and beauty. Every year, our eyes are peeled to find out exactly what clothes and beauty products the Love Islanders are wearing in the villa and this season is no different.

Getting ready for a night around the firepit is a crucial part of our islanders' daily routine and when the girls are getting ready we can spot the beauty products they use to get their super glam looks.

It's not just the beauty products we've had our eye on recently, one accessory we've noticed this season is that all the girls including Whitney and Molly have been spotted wearing some cute fluffy bow headbands whenever they're doing their make-up and we're utterly ob-sessed.

Do we need to purchase one immediately? It's a big yes from us.

Boots is this year's Love Island official beauty partner and stocked the villa full of the very best beauty products including the Glow Headband (£4) to help the girls keep their hair looking perfect as they apply their make-up.

Who knew we needed a cute bow headband in our lives... Looking to shop? Keep scrolling to pick up a cute bow headband from a range of our fave retailers:

SHOP: The best bow headbands as seen in the Love Island villa

1. Boots Glow Headband

Boots Glow Headband
Boots

View offer
Boots Glow Headband
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

2. The Vintage Cosmetics Company Dolly Bow Make-Up Headband

The Vintage Cosmetics Company Dolly Bow Make-Up Headband
The Vintage Cosmetics Company

View offer
The Vintage Cosmetics Company Dolly Bow Make-Up Headband
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

3. Boots Headband - White

Boots Headband - White
Boots

View offer
Boots Headband - White
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

4. brushworks Makeup Headbands

brushworks Makeup Headbands
brushworks

View offer
brushworks Makeup Headbands
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

5. Amazon Pink Bow Headband

Pink Bow Headband
Pink
Price: £3.49
AmazonAmazon Prime
View offer
Pink Bow Headband
Slide 1 of 1
Price: £3.49
AmazonAmazon Prime
View offer

6. Revolution Skincare Pretty Pink Bow Headband

Revolution Skincare Pretty Pink Bow Headband
Revolution Skincare

View offer
Revolution Skincare Pretty Pink Bow Headband
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

7. Revolution Beauty Grey Headband

Revolution Beauty Grey Headband
Revolution Beauty

View offer
Revolution Beauty Grey Headband
Slide 1 of 1

View offer
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us
