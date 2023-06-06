Maya Jama made a strong case for the crochet dress (and here are our favourites under £50)

by Emily Hirst |

If you’re like us, your highlight of Love Island is catching a glimpse of Maya Jama rocking a plethora of stylish outfits. And after just one episode, Maya has once again proved she is the best-dressed telly presenter in all the land. Can she give us a minute to keep up, seriously?

Kicking off the first episode of the summer series, the queen of Love Island herself left us glued to our screens while sporting the hottest crochet dress.

Maya’s halter-neck dress, known as the Accalia dress, flaunted gorgeous flora details and flirty crochet cut-outs. The hand-crocheted gown offers “just the right amount of coverage” and can be switched up with accessories for day or night.

However, as the exact frock will set you back a casual £2,500(!) we've found the next best thing - all the Love Island-worthy crochet dresses under £50.

Here are our high-street picks that will have you ready to sashay your way into the villa…

1. Boux Avenue Cut out knit midi beach dress View offer Description Fancy matching with Maya? This Boux Avenue option is £2455 cheaper. A no-brainer! Slide 1 of 1 View offer

2. New Look White Crochet Strappy Midi Beach Dress View offer Description This dress is sure to turn heads at the beach. Slide 1 of 1 View offer

3. PrettyLittleThing Tall Cream Crochet Plunged Maxi Dress View offer Description PLT’s crocheted number shows off the most flattering cut-out illusion around the waist. Slide 1 of 1 View offer

4. EGO Long Sleeve Backless Mini Dress In Cream Nude Crochet Knit View offer Description The PERFECT swimwear cover-up that can be styled up or down. Slide 1 of 1 View offer

5. Boohoo Crochet Scallop Scoop Beach Dress View offer Description If you're looking to branch out, this scallop crocheted number comes in a range of ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

6. Mango Long Crochet Dress View offer Description This pink option is the cutest pop of colour for your summer wardrobe. Slide 1 of 1 View offer

7. Lipsy Crochet Sleeveless Maxi Dress View offer Description Boasting a drawstring belt, this number is ideal to achieve a snatched waist without ditching ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer