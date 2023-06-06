  1. Home
  2. Shopping
  3. Fashion

Maya Jama made a strong case for the crochet dress (and here are our favourites under £50)

Because nothing says 'holiday' like a breezy crochet dress

Maya Jama
by Emily Hirst |
Posted

If you’re like us, your highlight of Love Island is catching a glimpse of Maya Jama rocking a plethora of stylish outfits. And after just one episode, Maya has once again proved she is the best-dressed telly presenter in all the land. Can she give us a minute to keep up, seriously?

Kicking off the first episode of the summer series, the queen of Love Island herself left us glued to our screens while sporting the hottest crochet dress.

Maya’s halter-neck dress, known as the Accalia dress, flaunted gorgeous flora details and flirty crochet cut-outs. The hand-crocheted gown offers “just the right amount of coverage” and can be switched up with accessories for day or night.

However, as the exact frock will set you back a casual £2,500(!) we've found the next best thing - all the Love Island-worthy crochet dresses under £50.

Here are our high-street picks that will have you ready to sashay your way into the villa…

1. Boux Avenue Cut out knit midi beach dress

crochet

View offer

Description

Fancy matching with Maya? This Boux Avenue option is £2455 cheaper. A no-brainer!

crochet
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

2. New Look White Crochet Strappy Midi Beach Dress

xxx

View offer

Description

This dress is sure to turn heads at the beach.

xxx
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

3. PrettyLittleThing Tall Cream Crochet Plunged Maxi Dress

PLT

View offer

Description

PLT’s crocheted number shows off the most flattering cut-out illusion around the waist.

PLT
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

4. EGO Long Sleeve Backless Mini Dress In Cream Nude Crochet Knit

ego crochet

View offer

Description

The PERFECT swimwear cover-up that can be styled up or down.

ego crochet
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

5. Boohoo Crochet Scallop Scoop Beach Dress

crochet

View offer

Description

If you're looking to branch out, this scallop crocheted number comes in a range of

crochet
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

6. Mango Long Crochet Dress

Mango

View offer

Description

This pink option is the cutest pop of colour for your summer wardrobe.

Mango
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

7. Lipsy Crochet Sleeveless Maxi Dress

Next

View offer

Description

Boasting a drawstring belt, this number is ideal to achieve a snatched waist without ditching

Next
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

8. <strong>Plus Size Crochet Low Back Mini Beach Dress</strong>

xx

View offer

Description

 If you’re more into the dark side, this low-back mini-dress is super sultry whilst mastering the

xx
Slide 1 of 1

View offer
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us
Now playing
Play
Listen Live
10:35 by Tiësto and Tate McRae