8 of the best designer shoe dupes for the AW22 season

by Annie Milroy |

If you’re anything like us, you love a designer knock-off, good enough to fool anyone into thinking they’re the real deal.

Luckily, the high- street is always serving up the goods and giving us the catwalk copies, for the best prices.

As we head into autumn, now is the time to stock up on all your fave designer-inspired boots, heels and flats. So, whether you’re in the market for some snazzy sneaks, head-turning heels or some bad-ass boots, we’ve done the hard work for you. And there are some bangers!

Spotted on celebs and influencers alike, we promise these dupes are almost as good as the originals (minus the hefty price tags). And what better way to prepare for the upcoming season than by spoiling yourself with some new shoes?!

We see no better way…