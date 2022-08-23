8 of the best designer shoe dupes for the AW22 season

If you’re anything like us, you love a designer knock-off, good enough to fool anyone into thinking they’re the real deal.
Luckily, the high- street is always serving up the goods and giving us the catwalk copies, for the best prices.
As we head into autumn, now is the time to stock up on all your fave designer-inspired boots, heels and flats. So, whether you’re in the market for some snazzy sneaks, head-turning heels or some bad-ass boots, we’ve done the hard work for you. And there are some bangers!
Spotted on celebs and influencers alike, we promise these dupes are almost as good as the originals (minus the hefty price tags). And what better way to prepare for the upcoming season than by spoiling yourself with some new shoes?!
We see no better way…
SHOP: the best designer shoe dupes on the internet
The Love Island slider is still having a major moment and these dupes are too good to miss. Stock up now.
These have taken over social media so move fast! Wear these with tailored trousers and an oversized shirt.
Whether you're heading for coffee with the girls or running errands, these chunky mules will be your BFFs.
These butterfly beauties will look so chic at all your boozy brunches and beyond. We are obsessed!
Spotted all over the celeb circuit these fuchsia fancies are such a vibe. Wear with a mini smock dress!
Green is SUCH a gorgeous Autumnal shades and we promise you'll wear these boots everywhere you go.
These fabulous purple perspex heels look so luxe. Plus, we totally can't tell them apart- winner.
We are so about a cowboy boot and these chic western wonders are an absolute dream. Love!