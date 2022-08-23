  1. Home
8 of the best designer shoe dupes for the AW22 season

From Versace to Bottega dupes, the high-street has it all...

shoe dupe
by Annie Milroy |
Posted

If you’re anything like us, you love a designer knock-off, good enough to fool anyone into thinking they’re the real deal.

Luckily, the high- street is always serving up the goods and giving us the catwalk copies, for the best prices.

As we head into autumn, now is the time to stock up on all your fave designer-inspired boots, heels and flats. So, whether you’re in the market for some snazzy sneaks, head-turning heels or some bad-ass boots, we’ve done the hard work for you. And there are some bangers!

Spotted on celebs and influencers alike, we promise these dupes are almost as good as the originals (minus the hefty price tags). And what better way to prepare for the upcoming season than by spoiling yourself with some new shoes?!

We see no better way…

SHOP: the best designer shoe dupes on the internet

Truffle and Yeezy beige sliders
The Love Island slider is still having a major moment and these dupes are too good to miss. Stock up now.

Mango and Gucci black slingback heels
These have taken over social media so move fast! Wear these with tailored trousers and an oversized shirt.

Mango and JW Anderson white mules
Whether you're heading for coffee with the girls or running errands, these chunky mules will be your BFFs.

River Island and Sophia Webster butterfly heels
These butterfly beauties will look so chic at all your boozy brunches and beyond. We are obsessed!

Ego and Versace pink platform heels
Spotted all over the celeb circuit these fuchsia fancies are such a vibe. Wear with a mini smock dress!

Dolls Kill and Bottega Veneta green and black boots
Green is SUCH a gorgeous Autumnal shades and we promise you'll wear these boots everywhere you go.

Zara and Amina Muaddi purple perspex heels
These fabulous purple perspex heels look so luxe. Plus, we totally can't tell them apart- winner.

Stradivarius and Isabel Marant western boots
We are so about a cowboy boot and these chic western wonders are an absolute dream. Love!

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

