We’ve found a £15 dupe for the TikTok-viral Diesel bag

£410 cheaper than the OG? Yes Please.

diesel 1dr bag dupe
by Caitlin Casey |
Posted
When it comes to designer dupes, it's safe to say that there's no holding back anymore. With more and more brands jumping on the dupe bandwagon, saving money on designer items has truly never been easier. What's next, you ask? Well, only a £15 boohoo version of the £425 Diesel 1DR bag (yes, really).

The Diesel 1DR bag (originally a whopping £425) has been making waves on TikTok for being the next Gen-Z grunge accessory of choice. It's also been seen on the likes of Kylie Jenner and Miley Cyrus, confirming its A-list status. And, if you're not willing to spend hundreds of pounds on one little (albeit gorgeous) designer handbag, we've found the best Diesel bag dupes to see you through.

Luckily, high street brands are flocking to create dupes that rival the designer, the most uncanny of the bunch being boohoo's £15 Oval Detail Metallic Cross Body Bag which emulates the iconic logo and shape, and is available in both metallic and pink. Not your cup of tea? We've found even more options on ASOS, Etsy and more, so keep scrolling to shop the best Diesel bag dupes on the market.

SHOP: Diesel bag dupes

1. boohoo Oval Detail Metallic Cross Body Bag

boohoo Oval Detail Metallic Cross Body Bag
Price: £15 (was £20)

www.boohoo.com

Description

Metallic, affordable and simply an A-MAZING alternative to the Diesel bag, this boohoo Oval Detail

boohoo Oval Detail Metallic Cross Body Bag

2. ASOS DESIGN Shoulder Bag With Circle Hardware

ASOS DESIGN Shoulder Bag With Circle Hardware
Price: £22

www.asos.com

Description

Want to keep it classic? This simple black ASOS DESIGN Shoulder Bag has the iconic metal circle of

ASOS DESIGN Shoulder Bag With Circle Hardware

3. SMTrendsStore Denim Handbag

SMTrendsStore Denim Handbag
Price: £53

www.etsy.com

Description

If the denim version of the Diesel 1DR bag is what you're looking for, then you need to head to

SMTrendsStore Denim Handbag

4. Ego Diamante Detail Shaped Shoulder Bag In Pink Metallic Patent

Jumping Diamante Detail Shaped Shoulder Bag In Pink Metallic Patent
Price: £26

ego.co.uk

Description

One way to up your Diesel 1DR dupe game even more is to obviously invest in the pink metallic

Jumping Diamante Detail Shaped Shoulder Bag In Pink Metallic Patent

5. Ego Jumping Gold Printed Detail Shaped Shoulder Bag In Blue Denim

Ego Jumping Gold Printed Detail Shaped Shoulder Bag In Blue Denim
Price: £21

ego.co.uk

Description

This Gold Printed Detail Shaped Shoulder Bag from Ego blends both the metallic and denim fabrics

Ego Jumping Gold Printed Detail Shaped Shoulder Bag In Blue Denim

Caitlin Casey is a Senior Beauty & Fashion Products Writer for heat, Closer, and Grazia. She covers shopping, women’s lifestyle, popular culture as well as all things trending.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us