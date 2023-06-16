The Love Island girls have made a strong case for this ‘fishy’ swimwear trend

Ever since the release of The Little Mermaid, we've seen an increase in mermaid-inspired clothing on both the high street and our favourite celebs. It has taken over on TikTok too, with #mermaidcore consistently making an appearance on our FYP over the past few weeks.

The Love Island girls have made a case for the trend too, and who can blame them? Eight weeks in a villa, finding love and sitting poolside? We've spotted them wearing what we can only describe as some of the best mermaid-inspired bikinis we have ever seen.

ITV PLC

From Jess Harding's pink glitter set to Ella Thomas' metallic number, the Love Island girls have embraced their inner Ariel and have left us wanting more. But worry not, because if mermaid-core bikinis are what you're looking for, you're in luck. We found some of the best on the market right now, including the ones featured on the show.

If you're looking for more bikinis as worn by the Love Island girls, you can shop them here.

SHOP: The best mermaid-core bikinis

1. EGO Glitter Bikini Set View offer Description Starting off strongly with the exact bikini Islander Ella was spotted wearing. Featuring halter ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

2. Sherbert Lemons Green Reptile Holographic Bikini View offer Description Channel your inner Jess Harding and be ready to turn heads in this Sherbert Lemons reptile bikini ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

3. New Look Pink Glitter Bikini Set View offer Description A pink glitter set is perfect for a dip in the pool. This set from New Look features a glamourous ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

4. Sherbert Lemons Pink Sequin Bikini Set View offer Description As seen on Islander Jess Harding, this glorious Sherbert Lemon bikini set is perfect if you're ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

5. Misspap Halter Neck Strap Bikini Set View offer Description A gorgeous metallic and glitter-looking bikini set perfect for any holiday destination. We want ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

6. South Beach Shiny Front Tie Swimsuit View offer Description A truly mesmerising number by South Beach. No it's not a bikini, but we love a good one piece, ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

7. Olive Wooden Bead Triangle Bikini Top View offer Description PrettyLittleThing has aced the mermaid core trend this summer, especially with this wooden beaded ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

8. Nasty Gal Recycled Shell Trim Bikini Set View offer Description Featuring dainty shell detailing along the trim of the bikini top, all eyes will be on you on your ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer