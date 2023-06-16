  1. Home
The Love Island girls have made a strong case for this ‘fishy’ swimwear trend

Did you spot it?

Love island bikinis
by Emma Richardson |
Posted

Ever since the release of The Little Mermaid, we've seen an increase in mermaid-inspired clothing on both the high street and our favourite celebs. It has taken over on TikTok too, with #mermaidcore consistently making an appearance on our FYP over the past few weeks.

The Love Island girls have made a case for the trend too, and who can blame them? Eight weeks in a villa, finding love and sitting poolside? We've spotted them wearing what we can only describe as some of the best mermaid-inspired bikinis we have ever seen.

ITV PLC

From Jess Harding's pink glitter set to Ella Thomas' metallic number, the Love Island girls have embraced their inner Ariel and have left us wanting more. But worry not, because if mermaid-core bikinis are what you're looking for, you're in luck. We found some of the best on the market right now, including the ones featured on the show.

If you're looking for more bikinis as worn by the Love Island girls, you can shop them here.

SHOP: The best mermaid-core bikinis

1. EGO Glitter Bikini Set

EGO Glitter Bikini Set

View offer

Description

Starting off strongly with the exact bikini Islander Ella was spotted wearing. Featuring halter

EGO Glitter Bikini Set
View offer

2. Sherbert Lemons Green Reptile Holographic Bikini

Sherbert Lemons Green Reptile Holographic Bikini

View offer

Description

Channel your inner Jess Harding and be ready to turn heads in this Sherbert Lemons reptile bikini

Sherbert Lemons Green Reptile Holographic Bikini
View offer

3. New Look Pink Glitter Bikini Set

New Look Pink Glitter Bikini Set

View offer

Description

A pink glitter set is perfect for a dip in the pool. This set from New Look features a glamourous

New Look Pink Glitter Bikini Set
View offer

4. Sherbert Lemons Pink Sequin Bikini Set

Sherbert Lemons Pink Sequin Bikini Set

View offer

Description

As seen on Islander Jess Harding, this glorious Sherbert Lemon bikini set is perfect if you're

Sherbert Lemons Pink Sequin Bikini Set
View offer

5. Misspap Halter Neck Strap Bikini Set

Misspap Halter Neck Strap Bikini Set

View offer

Description

A gorgeous metallic and glitter-looking bikini set perfect for any holiday destination. We want

Misspap Halter Neck Strap Bikini Set
View offer

6. South Beach Shiny Front Tie Swimsuit

South Beach Shiny Front Tie Swimsuit

View offer

Description

A truly mesmerising number by South Beach. No it's not a bikini, but we love a good one piece,

South Beach Shiny Front Tie Swimsuit
View offer

7. Olive Wooden Bead Triangle Bikini Top

Olive Wooden Bead Triangle Bikini

View offer

Description

PrettyLittleThing has aced the mermaid core trend this summer, especially with this wooden beaded

Olive Wooden Bead Triangle Bikini
View offer

8. Nasty Gal Recycled Shell Trim Bikini Set

Recycled Shell Trim Bikini Set

View offer

Description

Featuring dainty shell detailing along the trim of the bikini top, all eyes will be on you on your

Recycled Shell Trim Bikini Set
View offer

9. River Island Blue Sequin Bikini Top And Bottoms

River Island Blue Sequin Bikini Top And Bottoms

View offer

Description

Look and feel simply stunning in this aquatic blue sequin bikini from River Island. We love the

River Island Blue Sequin Bikini Top And Bottoms
View offer
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us
