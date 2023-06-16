The Love Island girls have made a strong case for this ‘fishy’ swimwear trend

Ever since the release of The Little Mermaid, we've seen an increase in mermaid-inspired clothing on both the high street and our favourite celebs. It has taken over on TikTok too, with #mermaidcore consistently making an appearance on our FYP over the past few weeks.
The Love Island girls have made a case for the trend too, and who can blame them? Eight weeks in a villa, finding love and sitting poolside? We've spotted them wearing what we can only describe as some of the best mermaid-inspired bikinis we have ever seen.
From Jess Harding's pink glitter set to Ella Thomas' metallic number, the Love Island girls have embraced their inner Ariel and have left us wanting more. But worry not, because if mermaid-core bikinis are what you're looking for, you're in luck. We found some of the best on the market right now, including the ones featured on the show.
If you're looking for more bikinis as worn by the Love Island girls, you can shop them here.
SHOP: The best mermaid-core bikinis
1. EGO Glitter Bikini Set
Starting off strongly with the exact bikini Islander Ella was spotted wearing. Featuring halter
2. Sherbert Lemons Green Reptile Holographic Bikini
Channel your inner Jess Harding and be ready to turn heads in this Sherbert Lemons reptile bikini
3. New Look Pink Glitter Bikini Set
A pink glitter set is perfect for a dip in the pool. This set from New Look features a glamourous
4. Sherbert Lemons Pink Sequin Bikini Set
As seen on Islander Jess Harding, this glorious Sherbert Lemon bikini set is perfect if you're
5. Misspap Halter Neck Strap Bikini Set
A gorgeous metallic and glitter-looking bikini set perfect for any holiday destination. We want
6. South Beach Shiny Front Tie Swimsuit
A truly mesmerising number by South Beach. No it's not a bikini, but we love a good one piece,
7. Olive Wooden Bead Triangle Bikini Top
PrettyLittleThing has aced the mermaid core trend this summer, especially with this wooden beaded
8. Nasty Gal Recycled Shell Trim Bikini Set
Featuring dainty shell detailing along the trim of the bikini top, all eyes will be on you on your
9. River Island Blue Sequin Bikini Top And Bottoms
Look and feel simply stunning in this aquatic blue sequin bikini from River Island. We love the