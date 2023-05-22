A £9.99 H&M top has gone viral on TikTok for being an ‘identical’ Loewe dupe

If high-end fashion is one thing (aside from being chic and timeless) it's #influential. Because let's face it, if it's on the runway, we want it.

The only thing is though, with high-end fashion, comes high-end price points that are far from budget-friendly. Not to worry though, because if there is one place we can find a dupe of our favourite luxury product, it's TikTok. Remember the viral Dior Lip Oil dupe that the social media app scouted out? We can't forget it.

And what is one recent dupe that TikTokers can't get enough of? It's this £9.99 H&M top that looks almost identical to Loewe's £250 Anagram tank top, and we are obsessed. Excuse us while we add it to our baskets.

H&M's dupe (which is selling out ridiculously fast, might we add) comes in three different colours: white, green and pink. It's the perfect tank as we approach those warmer summer months, and can be paired with almost any outfit. Think baggy jeans and chunky white trainers.

Reviewers can't get enough of the top either, with one saying: 'Lovely little vest with added embroidery that makes it a little different. It is cropped but not too cropped.'

'Love love love!!! Great quality, great fit, great comfort!! It’s perfect', said another.

So why not stock up now for summer before they sell out? We predict it'll be gone quicker than you can say 'dupe alert'.

SHOP: TikTok Loewe dupe