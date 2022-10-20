The best loungewear sets to live in for the foreseeable

Now that it's October, that only means one thing - a new loungewear set.
And for the weekends leading up to Halloween, where your only plans involve watching true-crime documentaries and watching your fave horror flick for the eighth time, it's never been a better time to stock up on a fresh, cosy loungewear set to wear for the foreseeable.
Don't mind us, just living our best sloth life.
However, not all loungewear is created equally and some sets are so bloody babein' that you need to be aquatinted with immediate effect. A glorious loungewear set is not a want, it's a need.
So, to ensure you succeed in your loungewear set quest, we've searched high and low on the internet to find the best ones on the high street RN. Just add a pair of fluffy socks, your fave book and a hyaluronic sheet mask to the mix and you are golden.
SHOP: the best loungewear sets 2022
Spice up your loungewear collection with this oh-so-cute heart print set. Nanna Dot would approve.
Or why not skip the co-ord and go straight for the jumpsuit? Live your best adult-cosplaying-as-a-toddler life and treat yourself to this velour jumpsuit from Onepiece. The Original Velvet Jumpsuit is the softest thing you'll ever wear, making you feel like Regina George's mum walking around the house - all we need now is a chihuahua. Make sure to measure yourself properly before purchasing it as it's a unisex item (we sized down). If green isn't for you, you can get in a ton of other colours too. Boujee to the max.
All black ery-thang. Not only is this set ridiculously cosy, but it also doubles up as a Big Tesco outfit if you run out of snacks.
If you're looking for a gorg knitted tracksuit then boohoo has got you. We are ob-sessed with this purple hue.
Sometimes you just can't beat pink and this Chi Chi London set is downright glorious.
Dip&Doze's new loungewear collection is made exclusively from natural and sustainable textiles and is made to really last (and be ridiculously cosy). Shop the matching shorts (£40) here.
Shopping at M&S for loungewear is simply a no-brainer and this glorious set is available in lots of colours if pink isn't your vibe. Shop the matching joggers (£17.50) here.
Cute and wholesome, we'll be wearing this cosy set until 31 December 2022.
H&M never disappoint when it comes to loungewear, and this set is perfect for a hot chocolate and Netflix kind of night. Shop the matching leggings (£19.99) here.
If you're looking for loungewear that is so cosy it makes you feel like you're sitting on a cloud, then this ASOS set is the one for you.