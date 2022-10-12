18 really great midi dresses to never take off this autumn

In a world of difficult decisions and an absurd amount of sandwich options, there is no greater revolution than the simple midi dress.

A dress so powerful it makes you look 'done' despite having woken up at 8:43 am due to an ill-advised Married At First Sight UK bingeathon.

A dress that takes approx 15 seconds to put on, but sneakily suggests you work in fashion. Or at least subscribe to heat_heat noopener noreferrer} [magazine.

A dress that isn't so tight you're terrified to eat one of the doughnuts, Jane from Accounts has kindly brought in for her birthday (a travesty).

Here are the very best swishy midi dresses to wear now it's spring, because why would you wear anything else?