18 really great midi dresses to never take off this autumn

In a world of difficult decisions and an absurd amount of sandwich options, there is no greater revolution than the simple midi dress.
A dress so powerful it makes you look 'done' despite having woken up at 8:43 am due to an ill-advised Married At First Sight UK bingeathon.
A dress that takes approx 15 seconds to put on, but sneakily suggests you work in fashion. Or at least subscribe to heat_heat noopener noreferrer} [magazine.
A dress that isn't so tight you're terrified to eat one of the doughnuts, Jane from Accounts has kindly brought in for her birthday (a travesty).
Here are the very best swishy midi dresses to wear now it's spring, because why would you wear anything else?
Floral Round Neck Ruffle Midi Waisted Dress
It's the moody florals and va-va-voomy sleeve action for us.
Topshop gathered printed blurred spot midi dress in green
A show-stopping dress that will bag you loads of compliments.
Ruched Front Geo Midi Dress
We can't get enough of this geometric-print frock which screams autumn.
Floral Belted Midi Shirt Dress
Houndstooth print is having a moment and M&S have nailed it with this flattering tie-waist number.
Brown Ditsy Floral High Neck Long Sleeve Midi Smock Dress
An autumn twist on florals and we are big fans of the peplem hem.
Plus Green Spot Satin Swing Midi Dress
This silky lime number from River Island gets top marks from us.
Rachel Stevens Spot Flocked Mesh Midi Dress
Inject some glamour into your autumnal wardrobe with this oh-so-gorgeous polka-dot midi dress.
ASOS DESIGN gathered waist maxi dress in seersucker in burnt rust
It's giving us gothic witchy vibes, but in the best way.
Pink Alesha Dress
If you're looking for a stop-look-at-me sorta dress (the best kind!) you will love this fuschia delight from NFD.
ASOS DESIGN smock maxi dress with belt in mono geo print
All other dresses can go home at this point. Superb.
Black Long Sleeve Wrap Bodycon Midi Dress
This was chic frock was made for all your fancy evening plans.
Together Floral Print Tiered Midi Dress
With gorgeous golden tones, we are living for this glam number.
Tami Cut Out Maxi Dress
We love the grown-up cut-out detailing on this leopard print midi dress.
Black Floral High Neck Long Sleeve Midi Smock Dress
Bright and fun, we'll be wearing this New Look number with white sneaks.
Trailing Poppy Embroidered Midi Dress
A bit more spenny, but we love this for a winter wedding or soiree.
Mink Ribbed Knit Long Sleeve Bodycon Midi Dress
Keep toasty this winter with a snuggly knit midi dress.
Animal Print Wrap Midi Dress
A zebra print midi so fine, we can't belive it's from George @ Asda.
Ruched Puff Sleeve Poplin Midi Dress
A comfy midi dress that will look great all year round.
It's the moody florals and va-va-voomy sleeve action for us.