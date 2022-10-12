  1. Home
18 really great midi dresses to never take off this autumn

The easiest throw-on outfit 🙌🏻

Best midi dresses
by Aimee Jakes |
Posted

In a world of difficult decisions and an absurd amount of sandwich options, there is no greater revolution than the simple midi dress.

A dress so powerful it makes you look 'done' despite having woken up at 8:43 am due to an ill-advised Married At First Sight UK bingeathon.

A dress that takes approx 15 seconds to put on, but sneakily suggests you work in fashion. Or at least subscribe to heat_heat noopener noreferrer} [magazine.

A dress that isn't so tight you're terrified to eat one of the doughnuts, Jane from Accounts has kindly brought in for her birthday (a travesty).

Here are the very best swishy midi dresses to wear now it's spring, because why would you wear anything else?

SHOP: best autumnal midi dresses 2022

  • Floral Round Neck Ruffle Midi Waisted Dress

    Floral Round Neck Ruffle Midi Waisted Dress

    It's the moody florals and va-va-voomy sleeve action for us.

    View offer
  • Topshop gathered printed blurred spot midi dress in green

    Topshop gathered printed blurred spot midi dress in green

    A show-stopping dress that will bag you loads of compliments.

    View offer
  • Ruched Front Geo Midi Dress

    Ruched Front Geo Midi Dress

    We can't get enough of this geometric-print frock which screams autumn.

    View offer
  • Floral Belted Midi Shirt Dress

    Floral Belted Midi Shirt Dress

    Houndstooth print is having a moment and M&S have nailed it with this flattering tie-waist number.

    View offer
  • Brown Ditsy Floral High Neck Long Sleeve Midi Smock Dress

    Brown Ditsy Floral High Neck Long Sleeve Midi Smock Dress

    An autumn twist on florals and we are big fans of the peplem hem.

    View offer
  • Plus Green Spot Satin Swing Midi Dress

    Plus Green Spot Satin Swing Midi Dress

    This silky lime number from River Island gets top marks from us.

    View offer
  • Rachel Stevens Spot Flocked Mesh Midi Dress

    Rachel Stevens Spot Flocked Mesh Midi Dress

    Inject some glamour into your autumnal wardrobe with this oh-so-gorgeous polka-dot midi dress.

    View offer
  • ASOS DESIGN gathered waist maxi dress in seersucker in burnt rust

    ASOS DESIGN gathered waist maxi dress in seersucker in burnt rust

    It's giving us gothic witchy vibes, but in the best way.

    View offer
  • Pink Alesha Dress

    Pink Alesha Dress

    If you're looking for a stop-look-at-me sorta dress (the best kind!) you will love this fuschia delight from NFD.

    View offer
  • ASOS DESIGN smock maxi dress with belt in mono geo print

    ASOS DESIGN smock maxi dress with belt in mono geo print

    All other dresses can go home at this point. Superb.

    View offer
  • Black Long Sleeve Wrap Bodycon Midi Dress

    Black Long Sleeve Wrap Bodycon Midi Dress

    This was chic frock was made for all your fancy evening plans.

    View offer
  • Together Floral Print Tiered Midi Dress

    Together Floral Print Tiered Midi Dress

    With gorgeous golden tones, we are living for this glam number.

    View offer
  • Tami Cut Out Maxi Dress

    Tami Cut Out Maxi Dress

    We love the grown-up cut-out detailing on this leopard print midi dress.

    View offer
  • Black Floral High Neck Long Sleeve Midi Smock Dress

    Black Floral High Neck Long Sleeve Midi Smock Dress

    Bright and fun, we'll be wearing this New Look number with white sneaks.

    View offer
  • Trailing Poppy Embroidered Midi Dress

    Trailing Poppy Embroidered Midi Dress

    A bit more spenny, but we love this for a winter wedding or soiree.

    View offer
  • Mink Ribbed Knit Long Sleeve Bodycon Midi Dress

    Mink Ribbed Knit Long Sleeve Bodycon Midi Dress

    Keep toasty this winter with a snuggly knit midi dress.

    View offer
  • Animal Print Wrap Midi Dress

    Animal Print Wrap Midi Dress

    A zebra print midi so fine, we can't belive it's from George @ Asda.

    View offer
  • Ruched Puff Sleeve Poplin Midi Dress

    Ruched Puff Sleeve Poplin Midi Dress

    A comfy midi dress that will look great all year round.

    View offer
Floral Round Neck Ruffle Midi Waisted Dress
1 of 18

Floral Round Neck Ruffle Midi Waisted Dress

It's the moody florals and va-va-voomy sleeve action for us.

View offer
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

