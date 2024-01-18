  1. Home|
Peach is trending! Here are the prettiest peach fuzz-coloured fashion and beauty buys on the internet

Peach is officially Pantone's colour of the year 🍑

by Emma White |
Updated
Each year we wait with bated breath for Pantone to declare what the hottest hue will be and for 2024 peach fuzz colour has been crowned the winner. A warm and soft mix between pink and orange, the fresh and feminine shade is set to be everywhere this year.

If you’re already on the bomber jacket hype and a member of the cowboy boots gang, the next trend to have on your radar is definitely peach fuzz colour. Pantone has described the hue as “subtly sensual, heartfelt and warm and cosy”, as well as “poetic and romantic, with a vintage vibe.” Sounds pretty gorge right?!

We think it’ll be particularly perfect for the upcoming spring and summer seasons and in the meantime, whilst we're still bundled up in our duvet coats there are plenty of peach fuzz colour knits and accessories to start introducing the shade into your wardrobe. The trending hue isn’t just reigning supreme in the fashion world, 2024’s colour of the year is a beauty lover’s best friend too. Refresh your look with a dab of peach blush across your cheeks and a swipe of peach lip gloss across your pout. Not forgetting a peach fuzz manicure too! There are so many ways to incorporate the dreamy colour into your look.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 24: A guest is seen wearing metallic silk peach pants, black bra and cardigan outside Giorgio Armani show during the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 24, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images)

SHOP: The best peach fuzz fashion and beauty buys

So which peach fuzz buy has your vote? Either way, we can’t wait to embrace this soft and welcoming shade in 2024. As Pantone has said the colour is all about “bringing a feeling of kindness and tenderness, communicating a message of caring and sharing, community and collaboration.” As well as “highlighting our desire for togetherness with others.” This is a message we can totally get on board with.

