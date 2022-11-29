14 party earrings that Pat Butcher would have been proud of

We all know that when it hits December, suddenly our diaries become chock-a-block with events and plans that we don’t even remember making (guilty). Naturally, our first thoughts are “what on earth do we wear?”, and whilst brands such as River Island and Nasty Gal are providing us with so much choice, it’s also all about the finishing touches.

Whether it’s a chic clutch, sparkling heels or a statement ring, you can’t complete a look without some go-to dazzling earrings – and we all remember the icon that is Pat Butcher and her incredible collection of jewels. So in honour of the festivities that are soon to come, we’ve rounded up our favourite designs that are available from the high street, and they start from just £3.50.