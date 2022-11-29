  1. Home
14 party earrings that Pat Butcher would have been proud of

Give your outfits the best finishing touch with the best party earrings from £3.50

Pat Butcher
by Scott Wells
Posted

We all know that when it hits December, suddenly our diaries become chock-a-block with events and plans that we don’t even remember making (guilty). Naturally, our first thoughts are “what on earth do we wear?”, and whilst brands such as River Island and Nasty Gal are providing us with so much choice, it’s also all about the finishing touches.

Whether it’s a chic clutch, sparkling heels or a statement ring, you can’t complete a look without some go-to dazzling earrings – and we all remember the icon that is Pat Butcher and her incredible collection of jewels. So in honour of the festivities that are soon to come, we’ve rounded up our favourite designs that are available from the high street, and they start from just £3.50.

pat
Gallery

SHO: the best party earrings from £3.50

Next multicoloured bauble earrings
1 of 14
CREDIT: Next

Jingle your way into any event with this multicoloured baubles

Marks and Spencer's champagne earrings
2 of 14
CREDIT: Marks and Spencer

Cheers to the festive vibes with these pearl and diamond champagne flutes

H&M gold diamante fringe earrings
3 of 14
CREDIT: H&M

Dripping in diamonds never looked so effortless

PrettyLittleThing small heart drop earrings
4 of 14
CREDIT: PrettyLittleThing

We heart this time of year just as much as we do these earrings

Orelia gold and pearl heart earrings
5 of 14
CREDIT: Orelia

Pearls are the new girls best friends, after diamonds of course

ASOS red and gold christmas ribbon earrings
6 of 14
CREDIT: ASOS

Christmas decorations never looked so chic

New Look pink and multicoloured drop gem earrings
7 of 14
CREDIT: New Look

Catch the eyes of all of the guests with these bobby dazzlers

Marks and Spencer large diamante heart earrings
8 of 14
CREDIT: Marks and Spencer

What is it that Rihanna says? Shine bright like a diamond?

River Island green and diamond drop earrings
9 of 14
CREDIT: River Island

These are giving us Kate Middleton vibes and that's good enough for us

Orelia blue bow earrings
10 of 14
CREDIT: Orelia

These will make for a sweet finishing touch to any look

H&M pink iridescent metallic hoops
11 of 14
CREDIT: H&M

Hoops have been given a metallic iridescent upgrade and we love them

PrettyLittleThing lilac diamante drop earrings
12 of 14
CREDIT: PrettyLittleThing

These lilac earrings are dainty yet fabulous

Next silver tinsel star earrings
13 of 14
CREDIT: Next

Tinsel was just made classy with these star options

14 of 14
CREDIT: ASOS

Give off the ultimate Christmas vibes with these slogan hoops

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

