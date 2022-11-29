14 party earrings that Pat Butcher would have been proud of

We all know that when it hits December, suddenly our diaries become chock-a-block with events and plans that we don’t even remember making (guilty). Naturally, our first thoughts are “what on earth do we wear?”, and whilst brands such as River Island and Nasty Gal are providing us with so much choice, it’s also all about the finishing touches.
Whether it’s a chic clutch, sparkling heels or a statement ring, you can’t complete a look without some go-to dazzling earrings – and we all remember the icon that is Pat Butcher and her incredible collection of jewels. So in honour of the festivities that are soon to come, we’ve rounded up our favourite designs that are available from the high street, and they start from just £3.50.
SHO: the best party earrings from £3.50
Jingle your way into any event with this multicoloured baubles
Cheers to the festive vibes with these pearl and diamond champagne flutes
Dripping in diamonds never looked so effortless
We heart this time of year just as much as we do these earrings
Pearls are the new girls best friends, after diamonds of course
Christmas decorations never looked so chic
Catch the eyes of all of the guests with these bobby dazzlers
What is it that Rihanna says? Shine bright like a diamond?
These are giving us Kate Middleton vibes and that's good enough for us
These will make for a sweet finishing touch to any look
Hoops have been given a metallic iridescent upgrade and we love them
These lilac earrings are dainty yet fabulous
Tinsel was just made classy with these star options
Give off the ultimate Christmas vibes with these slogan hoops