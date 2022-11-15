11 welly boots that’ll add some style to your outfit on a rainy day

Look, welly boots are having a moment and we are here for it.

Sure, you might picture wellies as being reserved for festivals, toddlers and people who enjoy the great outdoors but the knee-skimming boots now have fresh, grown-up appeal.

In fact, according to the fashion shopping app LIKEtoKNOW.it, searches for wellington style boots are up by 1,000 per cent.

While the days of summer festivals are behind us, and as the weather gets wetter (sob), you might want to consider wearing the boots that are everywhere right now. These wellies are chic, sleek and muted in hue, meaning they'll blend effortlessly with your #OOTD.

CHECK OUT: the best welly boots to shop 2022

Gallery Best welly boots 2022 1 of 11 CREDIT: asos These fabulously priced wellies are available in a ton of contrasting colours on the ASOS site, but our favourite is this black/pink combo. So chic. 2 of 11 CREDIT: prettylittlething These knee-high welly boots in rubber white make walking through puddles that little bit more glamorous. Plus, they're an absolute STEAL. 3 of 11 CREDIT: ego Heeled khaki wellies? Obsessed. Although the days of summer festivals are over, there's always a festival somewhere. Plus, you could definitely get away with wearing these whenever it rains (which is all the time for us Brits). They're also available in a colour choice of brown and nude. Can we have them all, please? 4 of 11 CREDIT: rubber sole Chelsea-inspired welly boots that will suit any outfit. We j'adore the thick rubber sole and the gorgeous beige colour. 5 of 11 CREDIT: Lily Lulu Fashion You can hardly tell these are wellies, they look JUST like a classic Chelsea boot. With their rain-proof material and chunky sole, they'll keep your feet dry and have you looking stylish at the same time. Also available in nude and khaki, this pair of boots will go with almost any outfit. 6 of 11 If you're looking for a new and modern style, these boots that are mid-calf in height would be a great way to switch it up. They may be expensive, but Hunter wellies last you years. Plus, there are so many colours and styles to choose from. 7 of 11 CREDIT: Debenhams We love the contrasting sole detail on this pair of cream boots. They also come in a choice of black and khaki, and they're an absolute bargain too. After a similar pair gained popularity on PrettyLittleThing, make sure to get these in your basket before they sell out! 8 of 11 CREDIT: M&S Collection These styles of wellingtons are clearly trending, with Chelsea-inspired boots becoming all the more popular. They also come in black. Comfortable and chic? Count us in. 9 of 11 CREDIT: ASOS Not only are these rain-proof but double up as your go-to boots no matter what the weather. We approve. 10 of 11 CREDIT: karen millen If you prefer a more classic style of wellington boots, this beaut pair with luxurious leather from Karen Millen more than fits the bill. 11 of 11 CREDIT: asos Cow welly boots. Need we say more?

WATCH: ‘It’s Final Time Baby!’ Fleur East & Sam Thompson meet Beauty and The Geek UK’s Henry & Julie

How to style your wellies through the seasons:

They're the footwear you can transition all year round, but ever thought about how to wear them? Look no further.

Spring: Pair with your fave printed raincoat and some jeans for those showery spells.

Summer: Arguably the most popular type of shoe at a festival to stop your feet from being submerged in mud, the best way to style welly boots in summer would be with a pair of denim shorts, sunglasses and a cute top.

Autumn: As those cold and rainy days start to creep in, wearing a stylish pair of wellies with thick tights and a knit dress is a fab way to get ready for the season.