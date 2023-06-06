Introducing the £25 M&S trousers which have gone viral on TikTok

by Emily Hirst |

It's finally summer and that comes the time to dust off our favourite warm weather heroes.

If you’re looking for a wardrobe refresh or a more breathable alternative to your trusty denim shorts (it’s okay to let go!) - it's time to embrace the white linen trouser.

TikTok is obsessed and the timeless fashion staple and has found the crème de la crème of white linen trousers that will look great from all your important plans (read: bottomless brunches and finally taking your ASOS return to the post office).

Enter the M&S Linen Rich Wide Leg Trousers(£25) which come in plenty of colours and have already received thousands of likes on the app.

1. SHOP: M&S Linen Rich Wide Leg Trousers View offer Slide 1 of 1 View offer

TikToker @lulegret urged their followers to try the M&S viral trousers with the caption: 'M&S is where it’s at' and urged followers to try the 'much better quality'.

The ultra-comfortable linen trousers are made for throwing on during a too-hot-to-function heatwave or for cooler evenings in a beer garden. They boast an elasticated mid-rise fit with an adjustable drawcord fastening, sure to give you some extra room post-dinner. Our perfect trousers, since you asked.

Fans of the versatile piece ran to the comments, with one writing: “People sleep on M&S! These linen trousers are such good quality.”

A second added: “Wearing them right now.”

Another raved: “Literally the best.”

Others flocked to the comment section to beg fellow TikTok users to keep the trousers on the down-low, with one exclaiming: “Ya’ll better stay away, me and my mum need to stick up for our hols! This is a Mark’s and Sparks household.”

A second moaned: “Why did you have to tell everyone…”

Meanwhile, @ighyvx showed off two pairs of trousers in black and white, two classic shades perfect for adapting to any style.

But don’t worry, there is a variety of colours functional for any fashion lover, with the trousers coming in ivory with black stripes, navy blue, navy with white stripes, light chambray and bright green.

Another fan of the trousers took to TikTok to show off their linen-trouser look, pairing the wardrobe staple with a khaki tube top and sandals, alongside the caption: “M&S linen trousers are where it’s at.”

A third lover of the trousers posed in a pair whilst gushing to the “linen trouser department of M&S”, writing: “U know when you can see the pockets on white trousers WELL some absolute genius in the linen trouser department of M&S thought of nude fabric on one side of the pockets to sort the problem and I hope they got the biggest pay rise.”

Yep, that’s right! They even have handy invisible pockets - and all for just £25, we think that’s an excuse to get them in every colour tbh.

SHOP: our favourite linen trousers from the high street 2023

2. Stradivarius Wide-Leg Linen Blend Trousers View offer Description Looking for another option with a super-comfy elasticated waistband? This Stradivarius pair also ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

4. Pull & Bear Loose-Fitting Rustic Trousers https://www.pullandbear.com/gb/loosefitting-rustic-trousers-l04679403? View offer Description The loose-fit trousers pair perfectly with a tight-fitting top for a breathable yet flattering look. Slide 1 of 1 https://www.pullandbear.com/gb/loosefitting-rustic-trousers-l04679403? View offer

5. H&M Linen Joggers View offer Description This classic fit can be dressed up or down, without sacrificing comfort. Slide 1 of 1 View offer

6. New Look Linen Wide Leg Trouser in White View offer Description This high-street chic pair even boast belt loops - ideal for accessorising. Slide 1 of 1 View offer