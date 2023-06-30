Tell your friends: Boux Avenue’s VIRAL underwear set is finally back in stock

There are a few things in life that make us feel like we have our life together. A gym class before work, overnight oats, an oversized blazer in the office... teeny tweaks that ensure we feel 10/10 and like we can conquer the world. One of our favourite ways to feel extremely smug is a matching underwear set and bonus points if it's ridiculously comfy.

Boux Avenue's ears must be burning as they launched a ribbed cherry underwear set back in April and it was so popular it completely sold out in 48 hours. Cherry impressive!

Designed with fun, flirty cherry embroidery design, the set is perfect to wear under clothes, or style as outerwear. Don't just take our word for it but this is really some of the most comfortable underwear you will wear.

Love Island's Anna Vakili commented, "Ahhh love this 😍" whilst another fan commented, "Stop this is so cute 😍".

Meanwhile, fans were confused when they couldn't find it online with one commenting, "Is this sold out? Can’t find it online."

Luckily, the Cherry Embroidered Bralette(£24) and Cherry Embroidered Thong (£16) are finally back in stock but you need to be quick. If the launch was anything to go by, they won't be hanging around for long.