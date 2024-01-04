We’ve found the exact Casetify phone cases loved by celebs

When you're thinking of a phone case that would 1) match your outfit/personality/forever mood 2) survive a four-foot drop without smashing into smithereens and 3) is endorsed by the rich and famous, we bet our last fiver that Casetify comes to mind.
The brand is legendary when it comes to hardwearing-yet-stylish cases for your pride and joy, be it an iPhone, a Google Pixel or a Samsung phone.
The downside? Casetify has a brimming catalogue with more phone cases than Love Island alumni and it can be tricky nailing down The One. To make choosing a Casetify case easier, we've rounded up the very cases which have had the celeb lot's seal of approval.
SHOP: the best Casetify phone cases, as chosen by celebs
Molly-Mae Hague - Luv Case
Molly-Mae loves this adorable heart phone case which goes perfectly with her bright fuschia suit.
Molly Marsh - Chrome Doodles Case
Love Island's Molly Marsh knows the trick to the ultimate awards-worthy outfit is a glam phone case to match.
Cinzia Baylis-Zullo - Custom Mirror Case
One of half of The Girls Bathroom Podcast, Cinzia keeps it classic with a personalised mirror phone case.
Molly Rainford - Clear Polka Daub Hearts Case
Strictly and EastEnders star, Molly Rainford is a big fan of this mood-boosting heart case from Casetify.
Jade Thirlwall - Flowers by Matthew Langille Case
Little Mix icon, Jade Thirlwall is also a huge fan of a fun phone case and this is perfect for brightening up gloomy days.
Kylie Jenner Custom Mirror Phone Case
Kylie Jenner made us all want a mirror Casetify phone case in 2019 and we are still #influenced. Especially as doubles up as a handheld mirror on the go.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley - The White Case
The White Case, as seen on Rosie HW's phone, is so ruddy popular it's currently sold out.
GKBarry - Marble Transparent Swirl Case
Podcast queen, GK Barry is elevating her mirror selfies with the swirl print Casetify case. Groovy.
Zoe Hague - Rise to the Top Case
Molly-Mae's sister, Zoe Hague opted for this life-affirming 'Rise to the top, enjoy the view' phone case, which is an absolute vibe.