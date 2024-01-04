We’ve found the exact Casetify phone cases loved by celebs

When you're thinking of a phone case that would 1) match your outfit/personality/forever mood 2) survive a four-foot drop without smashing into smithereens and 3) is endorsed by the rich and famous, we bet our last fiver that Casetify comes to mind.

The brand is legendary when it comes to hardwearing-yet-stylish cases for your pride and joy, be it an iPhone, a Google Pixel or a Samsung phone.

The downside? Casetify has a brimming catalogue with more phone cases than Love Island alumni and it can be tricky nailing down The One. To make choosing a Casetify case easier, we've rounded up the very cases which have had the celeb lot's seal of approval.