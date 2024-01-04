  1. Home|
We’ve found the exact Casetify phone cases loved by celebs

The ultimate accesory

casetify
by Aimee Jakes |
Published

When you're thinking of a phone case that would 1) match your outfit/personality/forever mood 2) survive a four-foot drop without smashing into smithereens and 3) is endorsed by the rich and famous, we bet our last fiver that Casetify comes to mind.

The brand is legendary when it comes to hardwearing-yet-stylish cases for your pride and joy, be it an iPhone, a Google Pixel or a Samsung phone.

The downside? Casetify has a brimming catalogue with more phone cases than Love Island alumni and it can be tricky nailing down The One. To make choosing a Casetify case easier, we've rounded up the very cases which have had the celeb lot's seal of approval.

SHOP: the best Casetify phone cases, as chosen by celebs

Molly-Mae Hague - Luv Case 1 of 9

Molly-Mae Hague - Luv Case

Molly-Mae loves this adorable heart phone case which goes perfectly with her bright fuschia suit.

£85 

www.casetify.com

Molly Marsh - Chrome Doodles Case2 of 9

Molly Marsh - Chrome Doodles Case

Love Island's Molly Marsh knows the trick to the ultimate awards-worthy outfit is a glam phone case to match.

£85 

www.casetify.com

Cinzia Baylis-Zullo - Custom Mirror Case

One of half of The Girls Bathroom Podcast, Cinzia keeps it classic with a personalised mirror phone case.

£60 

www.casetify.com

Molly Rainford - Clear Polka Daub Hearts Case4 of 9

Molly Rainford - Clear Polka Daub Hearts Case

Strictly and EastEnders star, Molly Rainford is a big fan of this mood-boosting heart case from Casetify.

£85 

www.casetify.com

Flowers by Matthew Langille5 of 9

Jade Thirlwall - Flowers by Matthew Langille Case

Little Mix icon, Jade Thirlwall is also a huge fan of a fun phone case and this is perfect for brightening up gloomy days.

£85 

www.casetify.com

Kylie Jenner Custom Mirror Phone Case

Kylie Jenner made us all want a mirror Casetify phone case in 2019 and we are still #influenced. Especially as doubles up as a handheld mirror on the go.

£66 

www.casetify.com

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley - The White Case

The White Case, as seen on Rosie HW's phone, is so ruddy popular it's currently sold out.

£47 

www.casetify.com

GKBarry - Marble Transparent Swirl Case

Podcast queen, GK Barry is elevating her mirror selfies with the swirl print Casetify case. Groovy.

£85  

www.casetify.com

Zoe Hague - Rise to the Top Case

Molly-Mae's sister, Zoe Hague opted for this life-affirming 'Rise to the top, enjoy the view' phone case, which is an absolute vibe.

£85 

www.casetify.com

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us