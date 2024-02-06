  1. Home|
Celebs with specs appeal! Where to shop the actual glasses worn by the A-list

Keep scrolling for A-list approved eyewear

by Jazzria Harris |
Published
Gucci GG10820 002 Glasses

Glasses Direct Francis Glasses

Oliver Peoples Calidor Glasses

Specsavers Nilla Glasses

Glasses Direct’s Bevis Glasses

Glasses Direct Clapham Glasses

Firmoo Rose Gold Glasses

Quay Hardwire Large Blue Light

The White Company Square Reading Glasses

Feel Good Collection Juliet Red

Whether you’re in the market for new glasses or are just a fan of the celeb-inspired style, you’ve come to the right place as we’ve rounded up all the best celeb-approved specs for those who have their eyes on the prize.

For 2024, glasses offer way more than just practicality with many celebs and influencers opting for a pair of glasses as the new must-have accessory. So, with this in mind, it’s smart to have an arsenal of glasses styles at your disposal, so you can work and rework them to suit your outfit, mood or occasion. From minimalistic metal styles like Billie Eilish to oversized statement spectacles that the Love Islanders can’t get enough of, there are SO many shapes and designs available ready to suit all styles.

Plus, if you don’t want to splurge all your hard-earned cash on a pair of specs, we’ve also found the best dupes for all your favourite celebrity styles too, so you can get the A-list-approved look without the high-end price tag.

Olivia Attwood

Olivia Attwood ©Instagram: @oliviajade_attwood

1.

Gucci GG10820 002 Glasses

Olivia Attwood's exact glasses.

Pretavoir
Price: £224 (WAS £345)

Pretavoir

Description

Want to achieve the designer look like Olivia? Look no further than her stylish Gucci glasses.

Price: £224 (WAS £345)

Pretavoir

2.

Glasses Direct Francis Glasses

Glasses Direct
Price: £69

Glasses Direct

Description

For a more affordable version of Olivia's designer specs look no further than Glasses Direct's

Price: £69

Glasses Direct

Billie Eilish

©Instagram: @billieeilish

3.

Oliver Peoples Calidor Glasses

Billie Eilish's exact glasses.

Oliver Peoples
Price: £249

Oliver Peoples

Description

Sometimes it’s best to keep it simple as Billie’s understated metal specs prove. Her oval style,

Price: £249

Oliver Peoples

4.

Specsavers Nilla Glasses

Specsavers
Price: £89

Specsavers

Description

Looking for something more cost-effective than Billie's designer frames? Specsavers Nilla style

Price: £89

Specsavers

Dani Dyer

©Instagram: @danidyerxx

5.

Glasses Direct’s Bevis Glasses

Glasses Direct
Price: £20

Glasses Direct

Description

If you’re looking for a pair of glasses that will never go out of style, take inspiration from

Price: £20

Glasses Direct

Drew Barrymore

©Instagram: @drewbarrymore

6.

Glasses Direct Clapham Glasses

Glasses Direct
Price: £89

Glasses Direct

Description

Drew Barrymore’s honey-toned glasses are ideal if you’re looking for a statement look. While this

Price: £89

Glasses Direct

Emma Chamberlain

©Instagram: @emmachamberlain

7.

Firmoo Rose Gold Glasses

Firmoo
Price: £23

Firmoo

Description

A self-proclaimed spectacle connoisseur, Emma Chamberlain definitely knows a thing or two about

Price: £23

Firmoo

Gwyneth Paltrow

©Instagram: @gwynethpaltrow

8.

Quay Hardwire Large Blue Light

Quay
Price: £56

Quay

Description

Blue light glasses work by blocking out harmful rays from phones, tablets and other electronic

Price: £56

Quay

Bella Hadid

©Instagram: @bellahadid

9.

The White Company Square Reading Glasses

The White Company
Price: £45

The White Company

Description

Bring back business casual like Bella by recreating her simple stripe shirt and specs look. Rather

Price: £45

The White Company

Emma Connolly

©Instagram: @emmalouiseconnolly

10.

Feel Good Collection Juliet Red

Feel Good
Price: £20 (WAS £25)

Feel Good

Description

Looking for something a little more unique? Model Emma Connolly’s red cat eye specs are pretty

Price: £20 (WAS £25)

Feel Good

