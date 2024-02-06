Celebs with specs appeal! Where to shop the actual glasses worn by the A-list

Whether you’re in the market for new glasses or are just a fan of the celeb-inspired style, you’ve come to the right place as we’ve rounded up all the best celeb-approved specs for those who have their eyes on the prize.
For 2024, glasses offer way more than just practicality with many celebs and influencers opting for a pair of glasses as the new must-have accessory. So, with this in mind, it’s smart to have an arsenal of glasses styles at your disposal, so you can work and rework them to suit your outfit, mood or occasion. From minimalistic metal styles like Billie Eilish to oversized statement spectacles that the Love Islanders can’t get enough of, there are SO many shapes and designs available ready to suit all styles.
Plus, if you don’t want to splurge all your hard-earned cash on a pair of specs, we’ve also found the best dupes for all your favourite celebrity styles too, so you can get the A-list-approved look without the high-end price tag.
Olivia Attwood
Olivia Attwood's exact glasses.
Want to achieve the designer look like Olivia? Look no further than her stylish Gucci glasses.
For a more affordable version of Olivia's designer specs look no further than Glasses Direct's
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish's exact glasses.
Sometimes it’s best to keep it simple as Billie’s understated metal specs prove. Her oval style,
Looking for something more cost-effective than Billie's designer frames? Specsavers Nilla style
Dani Dyer
If you’re looking for a pair of glasses that will never go out of style, take inspiration from
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore’s honey-toned glasses are ideal if you’re looking for a statement look. While this
Emma Chamberlain
A self-proclaimed spectacle connoisseur, Emma Chamberlain definitely knows a thing or two about
Gwyneth Paltrow
Blue light glasses work by blocking out harmful rays from phones, tablets and other electronic
Bella Hadid
Bring back business casual like Bella by recreating her simple stripe shirt and specs look. Rather
Emma Connolly
Looking for something a little more unique? Model Emma Connolly’s red cat eye specs are pretty