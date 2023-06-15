TikTok has found the ultimate Chanel slingback heel dupe for just £33

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably noticed that slingback heels have made a comeback in 2023. A chic, timeless and sophisticated shoe that when worn we guarantee will make you feel like you just walked off the set of an old Hollywood film. It's giving old money, and we want in.

One slingback heel we can't get enough of is Chanel's, a classic beige and black slingback with a not-so-budget-friendly retail price of £870. But worry not, where there's a will to wear high-end fashion, high street stores will find a way for us to do so, just at a fraction of the price. Remember EGO's Dior Saddle bag dupe?

Enter TikTok's latest find: River Island's Beige Heeled Slingback Shoe, an almost identical lookalike to Chanel's. One difference though? The price. River Island's is only £33, saving you upwards of £800. Absolute barg, and we think you'll agree.

In the TikTok video, user bryonyjanerolfe compares the Chanel shoe to the River Island shoe. The two are practically the same, except the cheaper option exchanges a Chanel logo for River Island. But who is looking that closely at our feet to notice anyways?

The River Island pair comes in three different shades, beige, silver and white, meaning if a classic beige isn't your type of style, you can switch it up a bit. Chanel Slingback heel dupes for everyone.

Shop the River Island dupe below.

SHOP: Chanel Slingback heel dupe