40+ non-rubbish Christmas gift ideas for the man in your life

A hard-working skincare set aimed at men, this is a holy grail for beginners, gym-goers, travellers and those who want healthier-looking skin (without spending hours trying to achieve it!)

For film buffs, this trivia game uses real TV and movie clips which are constantly refreshed. The future of board games.

If you're looking for a hella stylish, well-designed backpack that is undeniably comfortable, we've found the answer to your prayers. It's so good, it's been rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.

Transform his iPhone into the ultimate gaming console which he can play remotely. Genius, if you ask us.

An overview of Wes Anderson's filmography, life and career which also doubles up as a really great coffee table book.

Treat him to a pair of his own snazzy pyjamas with this brilliant John Lewis set.

A sophisticated twist on Harry Potter merch and we're ob-sessed. It's made for the Draco Malfoy in your life.

If he is the type to fancy a dip on Christmas Day, he will love this paddleboarding kit.

FRAHM are known for their natural, very resilient, yet extremely soft and luxurious jackets and this is a staple he will reach for always.

If you're wanting to impress, you can't go wrong with a smartwatch. From sleep monitoring to unbeatable 21-day battery life, the Amazfit GTR 3 is affordable and glorious.

If he's WFH a lot more or is forever playing COD, this gaming chair will change his life (and back!)

Game of Thrones fans will be in their element with this very special collector's edition of A Dance with Dragons.

This best-seller from the creator of Nike is a motivational read for his his bookshelf.

Hands down, the best gaming headphones on the internet right now. Bravo, Sony.

Their tagline is comfortable, supportive, and versatile and we couldn't vouch for them more. The only pair of slippers he will need.

For the best curries on earth, this deluxe kit from Dishoom is compulsory.

If his game controller is always on the floor, this piece of kit will ensure everything is neat and tidy.

New Balance 550s are hard to pin down, but we adore this colourway from JD Sports.

An aesthetically-pleasing toothbrush which uses recyclable plant-based heads and bristles. The best part? The battery lasts for a magnificent 40 days

If marmite toast is his biggest weakness (we can relate) then treat him to his own personalised jar.

The best-selling (and best-smelling) men's aftershave on the market. No really, it's divine.

A mood-boosting t-shirt is exactly what the doctor ordered this Christmas and John Lewis have truly excelled.

Whether you want to spend £5 or £50, we've rounded up the best Christmas gifts for men in 2022. From handy gadgets to stylish jumpers, get ready to scroll through some greatness...

Choosing a generic gift for the man in your life? Easy peasy! Choosing a thoughtful, exciting gift that will have them mega-impressed for the entirety of Christmas day and beyond? A little more tricky. We're talking Really Brilliant Presents that don't involve a pair of panic-bought socks on Christmas Eve.

