40+ non-rubbish Christmas gift ideas for the man in your life

Choosing a generic gift for the man in your life? Easy peasy! Choosing a thoughtful, exciting gift that will have them mega-impressed for the entirety of Christmas day and beyond? A little more tricky. We're talking Really Brilliant Presents that don't involve a pair of panic-bought socks on Christmas Eve.
Absolutely no judgements, btw, we have all been there.
Whether you want to spend £5 or £50, we've rounded up the best Christmas gifts for men in 2022. From handy gadgets to stylish jumpers, get ready to scroll through some greatness...
SHOP: The best Christmas gifts for men 2022
Because Gymshark's oversized joggers are elite.
A mood-boosting t-shirt is exactly what the doctor ordered this Christmas and John Lewis have truly excelled.
The best-selling (and best-smelling) men's aftershave on the market. No really, it's divine.
This Instagram-worthy 8-in-1 cast iron pan will change the way he cooks at home…forever.
If marmite toast is his biggest weakness (we can relate) then treat him to his own personalised jar.
An aesthetically-pleasing toothbrush which uses recyclable plant-based heads and bristles. The best part? The battery lasts for a magnificent 40 days
New Balance 550s are hard to pin down, but we adore this colourway from JD Sports.
If his game controller is always on the floor, this piece of kit will ensure everything is neat and tidy.
For the best curries on earth, this deluxe kit from Dishoom is compulsory.
Their tagline is comfortable, supportive, and versatile and we couldn't vouch for them more. The only pair of slippers he will need.
Hands down, the best gaming headphones on the internet right now. Bravo, Sony.
This best-seller from the creator of Nike is a motivational read for his his bookshelf.
A fun lightweight fleece that will bag him lots of compliments.
Portable speakers are a no-brainer and this Marshall model gives twenty hours of portable music and unbeatable sound.
Sometimes a posh pack of doughnuts tick all the boxes.
The soon-to-be staple of his wardrobe, courtesy of H&M.
A carefully-curated collection of the most exciting table sauce essentials to exist, perhaps, EVER.
Game of Thrones fans will be in their element with this very special collector's edition of A Dance with Dragons.
If he's WFH a lot more or is forever playing COD, this gaming chair will change his life (and back!)
Give his morning cuppa a touch of ✨spice✨ with a fancy coffee machine.
Because nothing beats toasty tootsies.
If you're wanting to impress, you can't go wrong with a smartwatch. From sleep monitoring to unbeatable 21-day battery life, the Amazfit GTR 3 is affordable and glorious.
FRAHM are known for their natural, very resilient, yet extremely soft and luxurious jackets and this is a staple he will reach for always.
A luxe wallet black wallet to hold all of his cards and notes.
With the perfect ration between comfort and functionality, Nike boxers are a sure-winner.
A heartbreakingly honest and fascinating book from the guy behind Friend's Chandler Bing.
If he is the type to fancy a dip on Christmas Day, he will love this paddleboarding kit.
Outdoorsy type? He will be impressed with the world's first self-cleaning water bottle.
A sophisticated twist on Harry Potter merch and we're ob-sessed. It's made for the Draco Malfoy in your life.
Treat him to a pair of his own snazzy pyjamas with this brilliant John Lewis set.
This sturdy phone holder makes the perfect stocking filler.
A long-lasting, classic scent with hints of pepper, leather and lavender.
An overview of Wes Anderson's filmography, life and career which also doubles up as a really great coffee table book.
Transform his iPhone into the ultimate gaming console which he can play remotely. Genius, if you ask us.
If you're looking for a hella stylish, well-designed backpack that is undeniably comfortable, we've found the answer to your prayers. It's so good, it's been rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.
For film buffs, this trivia game uses real TV and movie clips which are constantly refreshed. The future of board games.
If he always complains of achy muscles, he'll love Menkind's high-tech massage pillow waiting under the tree.
A hard-working skincare set aimed at men, this is a holy grail for beginners, gym-goers, travellers and those who want healthier-looking skin (without spending hours trying to achieve it!)
A really great pair of noise-cancelling headphones for a very reasonable price. What's not to love?
A highly-rated grooming kit for good hair days.