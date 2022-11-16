  1. Home
40+ non-rubbish Christmas gift ideas for the man in your life

Not a pair of festive socks in sight...

by Aimee Jakes |
Choosing a generic gift for the man in your life? Easy peasy! Choosing a thoughtful, exciting gift that will have them mega-impressed for the entirety of Christmas day and beyond? A little more tricky. We're talking Really Brilliant Presents that don't involve a pair of panic-bought socks on Christmas Eve.

Absolutely no judgements, btw, we have all been there.

Whether you want to spend £5 or £50, we've rounded up the best Christmas gifts for men in 2022. From handy gadgets to stylish jumpers, get ready to scroll through some greatness...

Essential Oversized Joggers
Because Gymshark's oversized joggers are elite.

John Lewis ANYDAY Let's Dance Vinyl T-Shirt
A mood-boosting t-shirt is exactly what the doctor ordered this Christmas and John Lewis have truly excelled.

Dior Sauvage Spray Eau de Toilette
The best-selling (and best-smelling) men's aftershave on the market. No really, it's divine.

Our Place Always Pan
This Instagram-worthy 8-in-1 cast iron pan will change the way he cooks at home…forever.

marmite
If marmite toast is his biggest weakness (we can relate) then treat him to his own personalised jar.

SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush
An aesthetically-pleasing toothbrush which uses recyclable plant-based heads and bristles. The best part? The battery lasts for a magnificent 40 days

New Balance 550
New Balance 550s are hard to pin down, but we adore this colourway from JD Sports.

Stealth SX-C160 Ultimate Gaming Station For Xbox One
If his game controller is always on the floor, this piece of kit will ensure everything is neat and tidy.

xx
For the best curries on earth, this deluxe kit from Dishoom is compulsory.

mahabis curve
Their tagline is comfortable, supportive, and versatile and we couldn't vouch for them more. The only pair of slippers he will need.

SONY INZONE H7 PS5 & PC Wireless Gaming Headset - White
Hands down, the best gaming headphones on the internet right now. Bravo, Sony.

Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of NIKE
This best-seller from the creator of Nike is a motivational read for his his bookshelf.

Amazon
Kavu Teannaway Fleece
A fun lightweight fleece that will bag him lots of compliments.

Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Black
Portable speakers are a no-brainer and this Marshall model gives twenty hours of portable music and unbeatable sound.

Planet Doughnut The Mixed 6 Pack
Sometimes a posh pack of doughnuts tick all the boxes.

Relaxed Fit Hoodie
The soon-to-be staple of his wardrobe, courtesy of H&M.

Bauce Brothers Drip, Dip & Dollop Set
A carefully-curated collection of the most exciting table sauce essentials to exist, perhaps, EVER.

A Dance with Dragons
Game of Thrones fans will be in their element with this very special collector's edition of A Dance with Dragons.

xx
If he's WFH a lot more or is forever playing COD, this gaming chair will change his life (and back!)

Nespresso Vertuo Plus XN903840 Coffee Machine by Krups with Pods
Give his morning cuppa a touch of ✨spice✨ with a fancy coffee machine.

UGG Scuff sheepskin slippers
Because nothing beats toasty tootsies.

Amazfit GTR 3 Smart Watch Sports Watc
If you're wanting to impress, you can't go wrong with a smartwatch. From sleep monitoring to unbeatable 21-day battery life, the Amazfit GTR 3 is affordable and glorious.

Amazon
Jacket
FRAHM are known for their natural, very resilient, yet extremely soft and luxurious jackets and this is a staple he will reach for always.

Pony-embossed pebbled leather wallet
A luxe wallet black wallet to hold all of his cards and notes.

xx
With the perfect ration between comfort and functionality, Nike boxers are a sure-winner.

Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry
A heartbreakingly honest and fascinating book from the guy behind Friend's Chandler Bing.

Amazon
Portofino Paddle Board 10ft 2022
If he is the type to fancy a dip on Christmas Day, he will love this paddleboarding kit.

LARQ Bottle PureVis
Outdoorsy type? He will be impressed with the world's first self-cleaning water bottle.

Limited Edition Harry Potter™ Three-Hand Slytherin™ Nylon Watch
A sophisticated twist on Harry Potter merch and we're ob-sessed. It's made for the Draco Malfoy in your life.

John Lewis ANYDAY Bold Stripe Pyjama Set, Multi
Treat him to a pair of his own snazzy pyjamas with this brilliant John Lewis set.

Bike Phone Holder
This sturdy phone holder makes the perfect stocking filler.

dunhill London Icon Eau de Parfum Spray
A long-lasting, classic scent with hints of pepper, leather and lavender.

The Wes Anderson Collection
An overview of Wes Anderson's filmography, life and career which also doubles up as a really great coffee table book.

Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller for iPhone - PlayStation Edition
Transform his iPhone into the ultimate gaming console which he can play remotely. Genius, if you ask us.

Gomatic Laptop Bag Backpack
If you're looking for a hella stylish, well-designed backpack that is undeniably comfortable, we've found the answer to your prayers. It's so good, it's been rated 4.7 stars on Amazon.

Amazon
Clipology
For film buffs, this trivia game uses real TV and movie clips which are constantly refreshed. The future of board games.

Amazon
Mini Massage Cushion
If he always complains of achy muscles, he'll love Menkind's high-tech massage pillow waiting under the tree.

xx
A hard-working skincare set aimed at men, this is a holy grail for beginners, gym-goers, travellers and those who want healthier-looking skin (without spending hours trying to achieve it!)

1More SonoFlow Headphones
A really great pair of noise-cancelling headphones for a very reasonable price. What's not to love?

Amazon
Goldwell Dualsenses Men Duo Gift Set
A highly-rated grooming kit for good hair days.

