Club L London launches an affordable bridal range (which could easily pass as designer)

Dresses start from just £50 👏

by Aimee Jakes |
We all know that weddings are 1) expensive 2) take ruddy ages to organise and 3) are over quicker than you can say 'I do'. However, a well-known fashion brand is here to take some of that pre-wedding stress away, while ensuring you look extremely chic in the process.

Please enter, Club L London's In The Moment collection which showcases a must-have edit of romantic aisle styles to get you ready for the big day. From floor-sweeping fishtail gowns to romantic ruffle minis, you can ace your wedding glam starting from £50. Sweet.

The dresses may be ahem, 'cheap', but thanks to luxe soft feather trims, voluminous ruffles and sheer lace corsets, no one would be able to tell your gorgeous frock is from the high street. The bragging rights are next level.

Plus, the brand also stocks everything you need in the run-up to your big day, from Hen Party-worthy swimwear to sophisticated bridesmaid dresses to a sultry white blazer dress for your engagement party, meaning you or your wedding party will never have to forgo style (nor having to resort to selling your toaster on Vinted).

Check out our favourite picks from the range below:

1. Prized White Tailored Blazer Mini Dress With Bow

2. Demure White Ruched Long-sleeved Split Fishtail Maxi Dress

3. Say Yes White Corset Maxi Dress With Split Feather Skirt

4. Gabrielle White Bardot Neckline With Drape Sleeves Maxi Dress

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us
