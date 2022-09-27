  1. Home
I tried on Club L London’s new collection and here are my honest thoughts

The fashion brand the Love Island lot can't stop wearing...

Club L London Tried & Tested
by Caitlin Casey |
Posted

Celeb-approved clothing brand, Club L London has exploded onto the scene with lots of fancy dresses, tops, trousers, jumpsuits and more that you can get your hands on. Jeans and a cute top? Got you. Bodycon dress for a night out? No problemo. Even Rochelle Humes grabbed Club L London's Feather Blazer Dress (£95) for her super chic (second) hen do in Paris. Clearly, the fashion brand is doing something right.

Sooo, what we REALLY want to know, is whether the collection is really what the celebs say it is or if it's all just 'for the 'gram', as they say. Hold onto your horses, because we've got our hands on the newest pieces from its new-in range and have put the brand to the test.

From the just-dropped Aesthetic Print Cut Out Ruched Mini Dress (£50) to the Dream Daze White Feather Top (£65) we saw fashionista Love Islander Tasha Ghouri wear in the villa, there's something for everyone. Whether you want to know if it will fit petite legs, or if the fabric gives you that scratchy feel, here's our 100 per cent honest opinion on the collection.

We'll take no prisoners.

Most of Club L London's picks are available in sizes UK 4-16, as well as having a plus-sized and maternity range, so there's something for everyone. Most of these we've tried have been on a petite UK 8, so we'll take that into account.

Okay, let's cut to the chase - you want to know where you can snap up these gorg dresses. Don't worry, we've got ALL of those fabulous pieces fully tested and trialled below.

Aesthetic Multi Print Cross Strap Ruched Mini Dress With Cut Out
First up is the GORG Aesthetic dress from Club L. Firstly, off the hanger it does look a little bit confusing - one of those dresses that you think 'am I really going to get in this?'. But, as soon as you have it on, the dress does the work for you. This will work great for a big party or a night out on holibobs.

Also available in a turquoise print (£50).

Why we like it: You'll stand out in the crowd in this figure-hugging colourful option.

Fit: Awkward to get on but once it's on it looks GOOD. Not so supportive in the chest area so those with bigger boobs may struggle in this one.

Fabric: Feels smoothing and the ruched skirt hugs in all the right places. Mesh arms for a bit of extra fun.

Colour: It's bright and bold. Need we say more?

You may have spotted this feathery crop top a few times before - including on Love Island fashion queen Tasha Ghouri in this year's villa. Now, of course, this is a statement top to be sure but it feels more glam and chic than big bird. We've paired up with the black cargo trousers from Club L (see below), but they'd pair up for a fantastic 'jeans and a nice top' option, too.

Why we like it: This one's for peeps who want to really stand out with their top choice. Bandeau neck and a mass of colours to choose from, this doesn't miss.

Fit: There's a hidden corset vibe underneath this plus non-slip elastic, so you're sure to be safe and sound.

Fabric: Erm, it's more feather than fabric as you can probably tell. A little bit itchy but on the softer side.

Colour: This white will go with loads but there are other bold options like lilac, cobalt and even mixed colourful choices.

Made For You Black High Waist Straight Leg Cargo Trousers
We all know that cargos have been very much in at the moment - and it looks like they're staying. Dw though, if you can't handle the low-rise baggy choices that Gen-Z-ers are going for because Club L London has the perfect sophisticated option. Straight-leg trousers and in black with cargo pockets, these trousers feel like something you could wear to work as much as you could wear them to the club too.

Why we like it: A versatile queen, these trousers are high-rise, sleek and look good on the booty, too.

Fit: As mentioned, they don't feel too tight but at the same time they hug in all the right places.

Fabric: Premium fabric makes them sit flowy against the skin whilst also smoothing out at the hips. Super comfy and easy to pop on.

Colour: Obvs we've gone for a chic black choice, but you can also grab them in electric blue. Stun.

Evening Calls Dusky Rose One Shoulder Ruched Split Midi Dress
Here's a secret: this may be our fave dress of the whole collection. An absolute staple piece that you can wear to weddings, parties, on holiday and beyond. It is so flattering but probably a more affordable piece from the collection. The ruched features and slit leg make it really flattering, whilst the one-shoulder neck gives a lot of shape to the dress. A wardrobe necessity.

Why we like it: A staple piece that you'll want to have saved in your wardrobe.

Fit: Like a glove. Super smoothing and yet you won't feel suffocated.

Fabric: Incredibly soft and stretchy, making it a comfortable piece that's easy to wear.

Colour: A staple nude pink, but also available in light blue and mocha to suit different skin tones.

Limitless Blue Oversized Long Sleeve Satin Shirt and Persistence Blue Tailored Shorts
We had to give a satin choice a go, seeing as the fabric never seems so to go out of fashion. We've gone for a blue oversized shirt matched with some cute flowy shorts. Would we wear them together? Maybe not. It's giving pyjama vibes, but separately, they're stunning pieces. Also, a very silky satin that doesn't cling to the skin.

Why we like it: Easy to mix and match for something that looks super chic but a little bit different.

Fit: These pieces were really comfy - an oversized shirt with classic shorts makes them easy to wear.

Fabric: Like we said, super soft and really nice on the skin. Doesn't feel like you'd get very sticky.

Colour: This blue topaz is absolutely stunning, but it also comes in a khaki, as well as pink print or green print.

Okurrrrr, corset + ruched dress = VERY good on the hips and waist. This definitely accentuates those curves (even if you don't have them that obviously, like me) and will slim you down with the ruched material. Would we buy this colour every time? Maybe not. But it's definitely a stand-out yellow and is also available in brown or orange.

Why we like it: The fit does bits and it's superb quality so you'll feel great.

Fit: Amazing around the waist and hips. The corset can be a little pokey but it's worth it for the shape.

Fabric: Gorg ruched mesh that feels thick and will last.

Colour: An interesting lime that will suit a summer vibe. Go for the brown if you're looking for an every-season piece.

Renaissance Satin Corset Top and Unrivalled Satin High Split Skirt
If you're looking for a show-stopping date night vibe, this two-piece set has to be the one. Not only looking chic together, but the two also work well in separate pieces. Wear the corset with jeans for a totally cute jeans-and-a-nice-top vibe or wear the skirt with a different top to jazz it up a little.

Why we like it: If you want to feel like a goddess, this one's for you. The silky satin is to die for.

Fit: The corset fits like a glove and pushes up your assets like there's no tomorrow. The skirt is a bit harder to work out and not stretchy, but hangs smooth.

Fabric: As we said, the satin feels thick and high-quality. Not one of those that will catch too much.

Colour: The website shows up as more white but in reality, we'd say this is a champagne colour. Also available in black - another staple.

Here's what you should be buying from Club L London

Off Limits Indigo Blue Oversized Shacket With Utility Pockets
In Line Snake Print One Shoulder Long Sleeve Bodysuit
Investment Hot Pink Cropped Boxy Blazer
Restless Heart Pea Green Plunge Neck Ruched Detail Maxi Dress
Sensual Notes Chocolate Brown Satin Strapless Corset Thigh Split Maxi Dress
Time After Time Black Halter Neck Faux Leather Midi Dress
Belle Of The Ball Emerald Green Bandeau Maxi Dress With Split Hem
