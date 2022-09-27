I tried on Club L London’s new collection and here are my honest thoughts

Gallery TRIED & TESTED: Club L London's range

CREDIT: Club L London

First up is the GORG Aesthetic dress from Club L. Firstly, off the hanger it does look a little bit confusing - one of those dresses that you think 'am I really going to get in this?'. But, as soon as you have it on, the dress does the work for you. This will work great for a big party or a night out on holibobs.

Also available in a turquoise print (£50).

Why we like it: You'll stand out in the crowd in this figure-hugging colourful option.

Fit: Awkward to get on but once it's on it looks GOOD. Not so supportive in the chest area so those with bigger boobs may struggle in this one.

Fabric: Feels smoothing and the ruched skirt hugs in all the right places. Mesh arms for a bit of extra fun.

Colour: It's bright and bold. Need we say more?