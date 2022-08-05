The really good stuff to buy this month, according to a shopping editor

Hello and welcome to another edition of I Bought a Really Good Thing, except this time it's a stunning mash-up of things I love, things I need and things that have been selling like hotcakes over on heatworld (read: this season's Love Island bikinis!)
Introducing a round-up of all the fun things on the internet that are worthy of your cash this month. From The Girls Bathroom's debut book to the £6 lip sleep mask which changed my life - I've found all the really good stuff to inspire you this August and beyond...
What to buy this month according to a shopping editor
A could-be-designer dress that will over-deliver for your next summer soiree. It's already in my basket!
It's embarrassing how much I love a grey sweatshirt, but they are the true MVP of any wardrobe, especially if you like to dress like an athleisure mom running errands (like me!)
I have sniffed a lot of Zoflora in my time and this old favourite is my favourite, hands down. The fragrance is back for a limited time to celebrate the brand's 100-year anniversary and it smells like sweet pea flowers and honeysuckle.
If you're known to drop £20 on a lip liner, stop it right now! This Barry M dupe in the shade Minx is everything you could need and more. It's sublime, trust me.
A mammoth Soho Box all in the name of women's charity, Lady Garden Foundation? Sign us up. This curated box includes Deo Doc bubble bath, a Smile Maker's vibrator and the fluffiest house robe in all the land.
If you're in the market for a cheap and cheerful 'chuck-on' dress now the weather is heating up, I really recommend this floral number.
The Girls Bathroom podcast hosts Sophia Tuxford and Cinzia Baylis-Zullo have just brought out their very first book which looks ✨divine✨. They told heat to expect 'all the goodness of the podcast written down' as well as quizzes, commandments and snackable advice.
The exact pair of sunnies that Gemma Owen wore on Love Island. Need I say more?
Oreo has treated the nation to some summer newness and we can confirm their new Oreo Twists in flavour 'Vanilla and Raspberry' are phenomenal. Plus, only a quid in Tesco.
TALA has launched their Sculpt Seamless collection and it's extremely flattering. In fact, too flattering as you'll never want to wear anything else, ever. You have been warned.
If you've been dying to try the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, don't bother as this is just as good (and only a fraction of the price!) Honestly, this is magic and now my favourite part of my bedtime routine.
I could happily wear NeverFullyDressed to every occasion, ever. It's my first port of call for birthdays, weddings and other fancy-shmancy occasions and this lacy maxi dress from NFD's Love Club collection with Emily Rose Moloney is a work of art.
Like everyone else, I am obsessed with The Diary of a CEO podcast with Steven Bartlett and will listen to an episode at any given opportunity (usually on my hot girl lunchtime walk!) A recent episode with Tesla and Apple's advertising expert Rory Sutherland was so good that I was #influenced to buy his book, too.
It may technically be 'bridal' and yes my ring finger is indeed technically bare, but details! This pyjama set is very my new whimsical, drinking-a-pale-rose-in-the-garden aesthetic and I am not sorry.
The fact I still don't own a pair of Crocs in 2022 is a travesty. However, I'm glad I waited as they are now available for a discounted price on Amazon.
TikTok has hailed this 'addictive' and 'the scent of Hot Girl Summer'. Do with this as you will.
A lifesaver for thick thighs, I refuse to leave the house in a dress without wearing a pair.
A light and versatile handheld massage gun that's ready to relieve all your aches and pains. The Pulserolll x Anthony Joshua collab is legendary and even comes with a boxing glove-shaped attachment. Because, why bloody not?
Enter some joyful wrist candy that is handmade in Bali. Bravo Pineapple Island, this is excellent.
A beauty blender with its very own matching CASE?! So boujee, I need at least three of them.