  1. Home|
  2. Shopping|
  3. Fashion

The Couture Club’s autumn/winter collection is here – and it’s everything

Puffer jackets, here we come.

couture club (1)
by Marina Avraam |
Published
1
Padded Blazer Coat
Padded Blazer Coat
2
Essential Matte Puffer
Essential Matte Puffer
3
https://www.thecoutureclub.com/collections/womens-autumn-winter-2023/products/four-pocket-blazer-jacket-grey
Four Pocket Blazer Jacket
4
Couture Script Joggers
Couture Script Joggers
5
Distressed Vintage Biker Jacket
Distressed Vintage Biker Jacket
6
Oversized Structured Blazer
Oversized Structured Blazer

Paid Promotion

Autumn is officially upon us which means it's finally time to swap our linen shirts for cosy knits, and strappy sandals for knee-high boots. But, hunting for clothes that are warm, comfy and stylish all at the same time is an uphill battle, to say the least. Luckily, Couture Club is here to make autumn/winter dressing easy.

The brand's latest collection "Black Sands" is the perfect combination of function and style, filled with elevated basics which will quickly become wardrobe staples. Inspired by Iceland's stunning landscape and harsh cold, this collection is made up of fashion-forward pieces that are also incredibly weather-resistant. No shivering while you're waiting for an Uber on our watch, Couture Club's latest drop proves that there's no need to sacrifice your comfort in the name of fashion. Obsessed.

From lightweight transitional pieces such a blazers and biker jackets, to heavy duty winter jackets in neutral tones, shop Couture Club's AW23 collection below.

SHOP: Couture Club's AW23 Collection

1. Padded Blazer Coat

Padded Blazer Coat
Price: £150

thecoutureclub.com

Padded Blazer Coat
Price: £150

thecoutureclub.com

2. Essential Matte Puffer

Essential Matte Puffer
Price: £120

thecoutureclub.com

Essential Matte Puffer
Price: £120

thecoutureclub.com

3. Four Pocket Blazer Jacket

https://www.thecoutureclub.com/collections/womens-autumn-winter-2023/products/four-pocket-blazer-jacket-grey
Price: £90

thecoutureclub.com

https://www.thecoutureclub.com/collections/womens-autumn-winter-2023/products/four-pocket-blazer-jacket-grey
Price: £90

thecoutureclub.com

4. Couture Script Joggers

Couture Script Joggers
Price: £60

thecoutureclub.com

Couture Script Joggers
Price: £60

thecoutureclub.com

5. Distressed Vintage Biker Jacket

Distressed Vintage Biker Jacket
Price: £120

thecoutureclub.com

Distressed Vintage Biker Jacket
Price: £120

thecoutureclub.com

6. Oversized Structured Blazer

Oversized Structured Blazer
Price: £80

thecoutureclub.com

Oversized Structured Blazer
Price: £80

thecoutureclub.com

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us