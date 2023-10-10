The Couture Club’s autumn/winter collection is here – and it’s everything

Paid Promotion

Autumn is officially upon us which means it's finally time to swap our linen shirts for cosy knits, and strappy sandals for knee-high boots. But, hunting for clothes that are warm, comfy and stylish all at the same time is an uphill battle, to say the least. Luckily, Couture Club is here to make autumn/winter dressing easy.

The brand's latest collection "Black Sands" is the perfect combination of function and style, filled with elevated basics which will quickly become wardrobe staples. Inspired by Iceland's stunning landscape and harsh cold, this collection is made up of fashion-forward pieces that are also incredibly weather-resistant. No shivering while you're waiting for an Uber on our watch, Couture Club's latest drop proves that there's no need to sacrifice your comfort in the name of fashion. Obsessed.

From lightweight transitional pieces such a blazers and biker jackets, to heavy duty winter jackets in neutral tones, shop Couture Club's AW23 collection below.