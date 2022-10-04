Which Crocs are you, according to your personality type

It’s official. Nothing, we repeat NOTHING is cooler than Crocs.

A sensible shoe once reserved for pottering in the garden and beach holidays has fast become The Footwear of Choice for 2022 with celebrity fans including Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and the entire cast of Love Island.

It’s Croc’s world and we’re just living in it.

The secret sauce behind Croc’s roaring success? Everyone loves an underdog. A shoe so ugly, it’s a work of art? We'll need ten of them. In this post-lockdown era, we value comfort! Practicality! Nostalgia! Plus, they are surprisingly versatile (seriously, there are over 30 colour ways and styles).

Oh and don’t even get us started on Jibbitz charms. Legendary.

Whatsmore, to celebrate their 20th anniversary, Crocs will also be hosting a 'Croctober' event which will consist of exclusive product drops and experiences all the way through October. Forever the overachievers, eh?

But you would be forgiven that the Crocs collection starts and ends with the classic clog, but there are plenty more options out there to suit everyone's style and vibe.

If you’re stuck on where to start, here’s which Crocs to buy depending on your personality type. Buckle in.