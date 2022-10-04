  1. Home
Which Crocs are you, according to your personality type

Everyone's personality matches a pair of Crocs, but which one are you?

by Aimee Jakes
It’s official. Nothing, we repeat NOTHING is cooler than Crocs.

A sensible shoe once reserved for pottering in the garden and beach holidays has fast become The Footwear of Choice for 2022 with celebrity fans including Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and the entire cast of Love Island.

It’s Croc’s world and we’re just living in it.

The secret sauce behind Croc’s roaring success? Everyone loves an underdog. A shoe so ugly, it’s a work of art? We'll need ten of them. In this post-lockdown era, we value comfort! Practicality! Nostalgia! Plus, they are surprisingly versatile (seriously, there are over 30 colour ways and styles).

Oh and don’t even get us started on Jibbitz charms. Legendary.

Whatsmore, to celebrate their 20th anniversary, Crocs will also be hosting a 'Croctober' event which will consist of exclusive product drops and experiences all the way through October. Forever the overachievers, eh?

But you would be forgiven that the Crocs collection starts and ends with the classic clog, but there are plenty more options out there to suit everyone's style and vibe.

If you’re stuck on where to start, here’s which Crocs to buy depending on your personality type. Buckle in.

Which Crocs are you? A very scientific* quiz...

The person who has a ten-step skincare routine and is always sporting a slicked back bun
You are the LiteRide 360 Clog in Taffy Pink (£54.99)

Nothing excites you more than cancelled plans, double cleansing and filling out your gratitude journal. These ultra-chic clogs are made for running ‘important’ errands (read: choosing the *perfect* candle for your evening of watching MAFS UK).

You are the Classic Crush Spray Dye Clog (£69.99)

Fun, loud and an aching desire to be centre of attention at all times? You are the party, babes and that is why you must go all out with a pair of rainbow tie-dye, platform Crocs. It’s the rules!

The person who has a favourite Zoflora scent and oversees the itinerary for the girl’s holiday
You are the Classic Lined Clog in Sulphur (£54.99)

You are organised, great at advice and in bed with a book by 9pm. The friendship group's unsung hero. You need a pair of sensible Clogs with a soft fuzzy liner to ensure peak cosiness at all times.

The person who spent all summer at festivals and is partial to a bucket hat
You are the Classic Cozzzy Tie Dye Graphic Sandal (£49.99)

Festivals are the perfect time to get your Instagram grid in check and eat garlic mayo-drenched cheesy chips at midnight. Oh, and wear the funkiest shoes to ever exist on the internet, duh!

The person who bullet journals and is ten minutes early to everything
You are the Classic Adjustable Strap Clog (£54.99)

Not only do you follow the rules, but you have them printed out, colour-coded and probably laminated. We admire the dedication. You are the classic adjustable strap clog through and through and you should own it for all of eternity.

The person who spends far too much on TikTok and thinks the Love Island final should be televised
You are the Classic Crush Clog in Fuschia Fun (£64.99)
The undisputed queen of social media, you are forever sharing photos of brunches, lunches and anything that will make your #fans wish they were you. It's only right you go one step further and finish off your err-day look with the Classic Crush Clog. We're ob-sessed.

The person who stays out of the drama and wakes up early on the weekend
You are the Classic Platform Marbled Flip (£34.99)

You are incredibly chilled and easy-breezy, thus making you a top-tier friend to be around. We are in awe. We recommend the effortless Marbled Flip for your morning iced coffee run.

